Cardinals Cornerback Max Melton Heads to Injury Tent in Concerning Moment

The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of a tight battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they may be without a key player for the rest of the game.

Read more about the development below, with updates coming as needed.

Starting Cardinals CB Exits Game

Arizona cornerback Max Melton went to the blue medical tent in the midst of a touchdown drive by the Chargers.

The starter was on the hook for defensive pass interference at around the seven minute mark of the third quarter. The 48-yard penalty came under the pretense of a late contest from Melton in coverage on Chargers WR Tre Harris. Whether this play warranted a flag or not is up for debate, but the Cardinals’ standout exited the game grabbing his ankle all the same.

This isn’t an ideal situation for the Cardinals, who are also facing the absence of slot corner Garrett Williams. It’s to the point that Arizona elevated two players to the active roster for the game. While Denzel Burke is primary playing slot, there is a chance he returns to the outside depending on Melton’s prognosis.

Even through this adversity, Arizona’s defense is still holding strong.

What Rest of Game Spells for Arizona

As far as the cornerback position goes, expect both Burke and Kei’Trel Clark to benefit if Melton is unable to return.

The expectation going into the game was that L.A. would overwhelm the Cardinals’ defense. While Chargers QB Justin Herbert has found pockets of success, Cardinals DC Nick Rallis is calling an exceptional game. Arizona is playing above their personnel means, and the unit is coming off of generating a major stop at the tail-end of the third quarter.

Arizona’s defense is doing a phenomenal job of limiting Los Angeles’ offense, but the offensive attack from the Cardinals is carrying equal weight. Arizona’s offense is heading into the fourth quarter with 342 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is fueling an efficient performance, making crisp decisions and distributing the ball well in the process.

Ultimately, the Cardinals’ 16-14 lead will stand if the team is able to run the ball efficiently in quarter four. Beyond this, Brissett must play mistake-free football, and it is imperative that the Cardinals put more points on the board to feel confident about coming out with a victory.

What Potential Win Means for Cardinals

Entering the season with a 1-0 record for a second consecutive season is a major development for a team that is facing subdued expectations.

There are those in the world of the NFL that believe Arizona will not win a game until week 10 or later. A victory over the Chargers makes a statement that the Cardinals will not be a pushover this season. It also establishes the identity that head coach Mike LaFleur is trying to instill.

Arizona is in a great spot if week one is any indication of the product that fans will see.