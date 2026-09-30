Cardinals Sit on J.J. McCarthy-Style QB Trade Option if Carson Beck Starts Making Noise

Carson Beck injuring his ribs didn’t just hurt — it completely shattered the quarterback plan Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur had mapped out for the preseason.

Cardinals’ strategy at quarterback for 2026 was simple. Let Beck develop behind Jacoby Brissett, who was brought in to steer the ship if things went sideways. Instead, his injury from the Hall of Fame game landed the rookie on the shelf immediately, leaving the Cardinals entirely dependent on Brissett.

It went completely opposite to what they had planned when they handed Brissett that one-year deal.

Insiders Eyeing Jacoby Brissett as Cardinals’ Trade Bait

ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects Beck to return in December, but if Beck manages to beat that timeline and return by November, he might still have a tight window to shake off the rust, catch some rhythm, and force the front office’s hand before they have to decide between extending Brissett or shopping for another rookie quarterback in the 2027 draft.

Even better if he manages to light a fire under this offense down the stretch. That gives the Cardinals what they need: just the right resources to strike another blockbuster J.J. McCarthy-like trade ahead of the November 10 deadline.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano point out in their latest Week 4 notes, veteran arms like Jacoby Brissett could be prime trade bait for Monti Ossenfort if LaFleur sees Beck handling things well down the road.

“Jacoby Brissett could struggle and prompt the Cardinals to want to see third-round rookie Carson Beck, which could lead to Brissett or veteran backup Gardner Minshew II being dealt,” Graziano writes.

“Brissett could be a valuable trade asset if the Cardinals want to look at Beck later in the season,” Fowler adds. “These are hardly slam dunks, but the landscape could foster movement. So, I’ll set the over-under on the number of quarterbacks dealt at 2.5.

Latest on Carson Beck’s Return Timeline

The chatter around Brissett on the trade block comes just days after his dismal performance in the loss vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for just 95 yards, and the offense as a whole didn’t record an explosive play. That’s where the QB change idea came from.

Arizona Sports writer Tyler Drake believes it will all boil down to when Beck actually returns, and whether Brissett can make a difference till then.

“I would say Brissett has six or seven weeks. If Arizona’s offense is sputtering and/or the losses are piling up as Arizona falls down the standings, anything is fair game after that. And while we’re here, if the Cardinals do end up making a switch, it should be Beck straightaway and not Gardner Minshew II.”

As for the elephant in the room, when will Brissett actually return? There’s no official word on it yet. But finding a soft spot for Beck’s return in the middle of the regular season with no actual live reps would be a tricky situation.

Ideally, it should be after their bye in Week 14. But it might be too late by then.

Per Drake, Week 8 vs. the Cowboys looks like a good time.

“I am pinpointing Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. That would not only allow Beck the chance to start 10 games, but it would also avoid the Denver Broncos’ typically tough defense and give the rookie a one-game sample size before a rematch with the Seahawks.”