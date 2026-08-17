Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Details Relationship With QB Jacoby Brissett

The connection between quarterback Jacoby Brissett and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could determine how successful the Arizona Cardinals‘ 2026 season could be. The Cardinals’ third-year receiver spoke about building a rapport with his starting quarterback.

“One, just constant communication,” said Harrison in his August 17 press conference with the media. “After practice, we’re still throwing. Before practice, we’re talking about certain plays. Having the dialogue constantly between us, and the extra reps we get on the field after practice. I think that’s helped our connection grow.”

2026 marks the second season that both Harrison and Brissett have been teammates in Arizona. The 33-year-old quarterback has been elevated to the starter under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

“I know what he can do, and I think he knows what I can do, so I’m excited.”

Harrison enters a critical third season with the Cardinals. The former No. 4 overall pick has yet to record a 1,000-yard receiving season despite arriving with a lot of fanfare in Arizona. A strong 2026 campaign between himself and Brissett could mean a lot for the franchise and both players.

Marvin Harrison Jr. on Jacoby Brissett Touchdown Pass vs. Raiders

The work paid off in the Cardinals’ preseason game against the Raiders. Brissett dropped a pass in the bucket to Marvin Harrison Jr., despite having a defender in his face, for a seven-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone.

“It was a crazy throw,” said Harrison. “I knew I had a chance to get the ball when I saw him step up in the pocket. He’s going to throw it to me. The guy that was covering me was undercutting me a little bit. I was hoping he didn’t touch it. It’s a distraction drill catch for me. It was a great ball.”

The ball ended up being perfectly laid out above the outstretched hands of Raiders cornerback Darrien Porter Jr. and right into Harrison’s. The third-year receiver also drew a pass interference call on the drive’s first third down, a call that head coach Mike LaFleur admitted was a “bailout”.

Harrison asked Brissett about where that ranks for his touchdown passes after the play. He declined to share the answer with the media.

Brissett and Harrison only played the opening drive of that preseason game, an indication of how well the offense played.

Marvin Harrison Jr. on Jacoby Brissett’s Leadership Style

The natural follow-up in the presser was about Jacoby Brissett’s leadership qualities. Marvin Harrison Jr. spoke about that and his personal relationship with the veteran quarterback.

“He’s really that big brother that everybody can go to about anything, on or off the field,” said Harrison. “He always has communication with receivers, from the first guy to the last guy. O lineman, the first to the last guy. Anybody can go talk to him about anything, I have that relationship with him.”

Brissett will be tasked with being the architect of head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. is tasked with being one of the top playmakers in that offense.