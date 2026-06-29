Former Cardinal Chris ‘CJ2K’ Johnson Reveals Heartbreaking ALS Diagnosis

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson revealed heartbreaking news on Good Morning America on Monday.

The former NFL star, famous for his speed and his 2,000 yard rushing season, told host Michael Strahan that he has ALS, a degenerative neurological disorder.

“I first noticed weakness in my right hand,” Johnson said. “At first, it was little things like my grip didn’t feel right and I wasn’t as strong as I’ve always been.”

Now, just a year after the initial diagnosis, Johnson is only able to speak by using an eye-tracking device. While there is no cure for the disease, Johnson is still keeping a positive outlook.

“Honestly, I don’t know if you ever fully process it,” he said. “At first, you’re in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight.”

Chris Johnson Details his Battle with ALS after NFL Career

Johnson, nicknamed ‘CJ2K’, was one of the fastest and most dynamic running backs of the last two decades. After spending the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans, he spent the last three seasons of his career with Arizona. He rushed for 815 yards in 2015 on the way to a NFC Championship appearance before retiring in 2017.

Johnson still holds the all-time record for yards from scrimmage in a season with 2,509 in 2009. After dominating the NFL for a decade, Johnson hopes that he’s still that same guy despite his ALS diagnosis.

“I want people to know that I’m still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am,” he said. “People sometimes look at the physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside. I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”

Cardinals Rookie Jeremiyah Love Is Willing to do Whatever the Team Needs

The Cardinals newest running back, rookie Jeremiyah Love, has some high expectations for himself, but made it clear that the needs of the team come first.

“I’ve learned throughout my time just playing football, the personal goals aren’t going to get you really where you want to get to. It’s all about the team at the end of the day,” Love said. “As long as you do your part on the team, usually you’ll get the personal accolades and the personal goals that you have in your mind. So, in my mind, my goal for myself is to jell really well with this team and do whatever coach [Mike] LaFleur wants me to do, and do it to the best of my ability.”

The Cardinals have a log jam at running back, with James Conner, Trey Benson and free agent addition Tyler Allgeier looking to get in the mix. While it’s unclear how Arizona will distribute the touches, it’s easy to assume Love will get the bulk of the work. Still, it’s clear that the rookie is willing to do whatever the coaches ask of him.