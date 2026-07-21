Cardinals Contract Negotiations: The Latest on QB Jacoby Brissett

It’s been a long offseason for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. After finishing 2025 as the team’s starting quarterback and going into the final year of his deal, Brissett made the decision to look for a new contract, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

Brissett made the decision to sit out voluntary activities throughout the offseason. He only came back once practices became mandatory, and he may face a fine for not attending. However, his playing time was more limited at that point while learning a new offense.

Training Camp is around the corner now. With that, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on those extended contract negotiations.

“A day to before the Cardinals report, and there is not yet a resolution to Jacoby Brissett’s contract situation,” Rapoport wrote. “AZ and Brissett (who is his own agent) have been actively negotiating for the last several months and agree he’s due a raise. No consensus yet on the number.”

Brissett is set to earn a $4.88 million salary and is on the cap for $9.19 million. Only $1.5 million is guaranteed for 2026.

Albert Breer Offered a Warning for Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett

In place of Jacoby Brissett, the Arizona Cardinals have given veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew significant first-team reps. That’s led to a question in the desert, which Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently asked.

“Is Jacoby Brissett opening the door for Gardner Minshew II to swipe the starting quarterback job in Arizona with his holdout?” Breer wrote.

Minshew and Brissett have had similar careers to this point. Neither was drafted to be a franchise quarterback, but both have managed to bounce around the league, splitting time as a starter and as a backup. Because of that, the Cardinals could easily view them in a similar light.

Importantly, the Cardinals likely don’t see either of them as a long-term solution at the quarterback position. In particular, with what should be a loaded draft class coming up in 2027 at the position.

The Cardinals also have Carson Beck on the roster. A rookie, it’s possible that they want to make sure he sees some playing time this season. After all, if things are going poorly, then they may as well see what they have and how Beck could play into the team’s future.

“I think it’s easy to look down the road. It’s easy to want certain things without putting the work in behind the scenes and focusing on the little things that you have to do right to be able to actually get into that position. But you can miss out on the opportunity. So, having that mindset is important,” Beck recently said.

“The biggest thing for me is, how can I be the best Carson Beck that I can be? The best version of Carson Beck that when an opportunity or my name is called on that I’m ready for that and that I can ultimately have success and put my best foot forward. Ultimately, at the end of the day, the goal is to win. That’s what football is about. … Whatever I have to do to … help our team do that and whatever role that might be is what I’m here to do.”

Rankings are Critical of Jacoby Brissett

Ahead of the season, Pro Football Focus released a ranking for the starting quarterbacks in the NFL. In it, Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett was ranked as the second-worst starter in the entire NFL.

“At 33 years old, Brissett is the definition of a bridge quarterback,” the article stated. “He can provide solid play at the position, but he won’t win enough games to prevent his team from landing a top draft pick.”

It’s Malik Willis of the Miami Dolphins who came in last place. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray, who the Cardinals moved on from, is ranked 21st in the NFL.