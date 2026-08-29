Cardinals Trade RB Corey Kiner to AFC East Team After Packers Preseason Game

The Arizona Cardinals announced a trade with the New England Patriots. Running back Corey Kiner is headed to Foxboro, while the Cardinals get a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This marks the end of Kiner’s tenure in Arizona. The 24-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent, with stops in San Francisco and Minnesota. After injuries at the running back position, the Cardinals signed him off the Vikings‘ practice squad in December. He finished 2025 with 58 rushing yards on 12 carries in four games.

Kiner, 24, had a strong preseason with the Cardinals. Counting the Hall of Fame game, he rushed 24 times for 116 yards and two scores. However, the young back was a long shot to make the roster.

The Cardinals were already planning to carry James Conner, Jeremiyah Love, and Tyler Allgeier. That left the fourth running back spot open for Kiner, Trey Benson, and Bam Knight. And it appears that spot will go to Knight.

The Cardinals have until 6:00 p.m. ET to finalize their 53-man roster.

What the Corey Kiner Trade Means for the Cardinals

The Cardinals got something back for Corey Kiner, even if it’s just a flyer pick two years from now. A trade usually happens if a team isn’t confident a player will pass through waivers if cut from the roster.

The trade is likely also a better sign for Jeremiyah Love’s recovery from a high ankle sprain. The former third overall pick is likely a game-time decision for the Cardinals’ Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Love participated in a pre-game workout at Lambeau Field, video courtesy of team reporter Zachary Gershman. He was running in a straight line, so the next step will be advancing to cutting.

The James Conner injury situation is also something worth monitoring. The veteran back is recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t been cleared for full-team drills.

Arizona will likely dress Love, Tyler Allgeier, and Bam Knight against the Chargers. However, they may also try to build depth at the position through the practice squad or the waiver wire.

Another running back to pay attention to is Evan Hull. The former Texans running back showed out in the Cardinals’ preseason finale against the Packers, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Hull could be a 53-man roster candidate if the Cardinals elect to carry five running backs. They may try to sneak him onto the practice squad if the 25-year-old can clear waivers.