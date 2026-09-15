Ex-Cardinals QB Makes Move To Broadcasting

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler was used to directing the show during his playing days, but he had 10 teammates on offense to spread out the workload.

These days, he is a one-man operation. And the profession is no longer football, but content creation.

Streveler retired from playing in January after back-to-back years with torn ACLs. He didn’t take much of a break though, quickly firing up his ‘See It Like Strev’ YouTube Channel which breaks down both the CFL and NFL.

Streveler does it all, from hosting the podcast, to booking guests, to uploading the show and creating thumbnails.

“I’m doing everything myself, brother,” Streveler said. “This is a one-man show. It’s a lot of work and I’m learning a lot. There is going to be a point where I have to outsource, but right now as I’m building everything up and working to monetize it, it makes sense to get my hands dirty a little bit. And then when I do go to outsource, I’ll know what I’m talking about and know what I’m looking for.”

Streveler said he wanted to have total creative control as he built up his channel.

“I kind of have a vibe and a structure that I’ve already built,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of partnerships with different businesses, and I’m like, ‘You know what? This is me. I’m going to get as far as I possibly can on my own. And obviously there are people that are helping me. I have people that have done content extremely well, and they are giving me their time and their thoughts for free, which I can’t even tell you how much I appreciate that. Because I’m not a content guy. I’m a football guy. But I’m learning.”

Streveler Lands DAZN Partnership

Streveler won a Grey Cup in the CFL before hooking on with the Cardinals and Jets in the NFL.

His ability to speak knowledgeably about both leagues caught the eye of DAZN, which recently signed him to do some broadcasting work.

Streveler’s YouTube channel will also be featured on the company’s site.

Streveler said he plans to cover both the CFL and the NFL for the foreseeable future.

“With their media rights expanding next year in the CFL, that league is continuing to grow and searching for more visibility in the States and internationally, and across Canada as well,” Streveler said. “So I think there are going to be opportunities for that.

“The NFL is a bigger market, right? I want to continue that, even if I am broadcasting for the CFL. I want to continue with the NFL content. I think there are going to be opportunities with both leagues. I know I’m going to be busy, but I prefer to be busy.”

Streveler: Davis Alexander Should Pursue NFL

Streveler is one of the rare quarterbacks to make a successful jump to the NFL, latching on with the Cardinals after starring for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, and believes Montreal Alouettes star quarterback Davis Alexander should take the chance if it comes about this offseason.

“I would advise everybody to go for it if you have the opportunity,” Streveler said. “Look, in the CFL, those opportunities are going to be there. I hate to say it like that, but the NFL is only going to call once. If you don’t do it, you’re not going to get that call again.”