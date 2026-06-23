Cardinals Learn Fate of Potential QB Target Brendan Sorsby

The NFL has put its final word on the Brendan Sorsby situation. The league will not host a Supplemental Draft in 2026, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. For the Arizona Cardinals, that means they will enter training camp with their current quarterback room.

Arizona is no stranger to the Supplemental Draft. Former starting safety Jalen Thompson was the team’s last selection, back in 2019. The Cardinals took Thompson with a fifth-rounder.

Had the NFL hosted the Supplemental Draft, there would have been a bidding war to land Sorsby. The Cardinals could have been one of the top teams in the mix to land the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport speculated on the Pat McAfee Show that Sorsby could have gone in the second round. He was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after violating gambling rules.

Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro reported that the Cardinals were expected to attend Sorsby’s Pro Day on July 10. He also said that the team’s selection of Carson Beck in the 2026 NFL Draft would not rule out a potential selection.

But now the Cardinals can focus on their quarterback situation for 2026. They can seek a longer-term fix next offseason, whether it’s through the draft or free agency.

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Situation Entering the 2026 Season

Arizona will enter camp with 11th-year veteran Jacoby Brissett as its starter. He’s on the final season of a two-year contract he signed before the 2025 season.

Brissett has sat out offseason workouts, as he’s unhappy with his contract situation with the club. While he attended minicamp, he did not participate. Brissett is seeking a multiyear deal where he gets paid more like a starter than a backup.

The Cardinals added two new players to the room in the offseason. They signed Gardner Minshew II in free agency. They also drafted former Georgia and Miami star Carson Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals find themselves entering a very perilous quarterback situation. They’re relying on two journeymen and a rookie in new head coach Mike LaFleur’s first year at the helm.

Arizona has a lot on its plate to build up from a 3-14 season. The quarterback situation bears watching since it’s the most important position on the field.

Brissett will likely begin the year as the Cardinals’ starter. But how long he remains as such will depend on his and the team’s performance. If Brissett struggles, there will be calls for change.

Carson Beck is Biggest Winner of NFL’s Brendan Sorsby Decision

Carson Beck may be the biggest winner in the NFL’s decision on Brendan Sorsby. With two journeymen quarterbacks who have never been a long-term starter anywhere, a lot of eyes will be on Beck. He’s been the primary beneficiary of Jacoby Brissett’s absence, getting extra reps in OTAs and minicamp.

When training camp starts on July 24, the quarterback competition will take center stage. The question the Cardinals face concerning Beck will be how much progress he makes in his rookie season.

Beck has played high-level college football, starting for both Georgia and Miami. He took Miami to the College Football Playoff Championship before falling to Indiana.

How well Beck develops in his first season may determine the Cardinals’ offseason plans for the position next spring.