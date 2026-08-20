Arizona Cardinals Get Great Garrett Williams Injury News Before Cowboys Preseason Game

The Arizona Cardinals got a major boost to their secondary. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports that the team has activated slot corner Garrett Williams from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

“We’re going to take that one day at a time,” said Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur in his pre-practice press conference on August 20. “A lot of work was put in, first and foremost by him, and then a lot of people behind the scenes to get to this point.

“I’m happy for him, he’s had a smile on his face. We’ve known this day was coming for some time now. It’s time for the next step.”

Williams, 25, is entering a contract year with the Cardinals. He has emerged as their starting nickel corner the past couple of seasons. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2025, Williams recorded 46 tackles, five pass breakups, and an interception. In addition to the Achilles injury, he had a knee injury that sidelined him for five games earlier in the season.

The fourth-year corner will be motivated to put together a strong 2026 season. Williams has had ACL and Achilles injuries in his career with the Cardinals. That very much could impact his earning power on the open market. The going rate for a high-end slot corner is in the $12-14 million per year range.

What the Garrett Williams News Means for the Cardinals

The Garrett Williams news means the Cardinals’ secondary will be close to full strength. Assuming no further injuries, the unit should have all its starters in place.

On the outside, the Cardinals will start 2025 draft picks Denzel Burke and Will Johnson. 2024 second-rounder Max Melton also serves as key depth behind those two.

Williams gives the Cardinals an option to line up both outside and in the slot. azcardinals.com’s Zachary Gershman notes that the Cardinals had the fourth-year corner play 248 snaps in the slot vs. 201 outside last season. Arizona ran their nickel package on 41% of their defensive snaps under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

It’s unclear if Williams will play in the Cardinals’ preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. However, he should be a full participant in joint practices between the Cardinals and Packers.

Cardinals Remaining on PUP List

With Garrett Williams’ activation, that means the Cardinals just have two players remaining on the PUP list. Tight end Tip Reiman and All-Pro edge defender Josh Sweat continue to sit out of practices.

Reiman is still recovering from an ankle injury that ended his 2025 season. Sweat is dealing with a knee issue, along with trade rumors.

Should either player be unable to practice by cutdowns, they would revert to the Reserve/PUP list and miss at least the first four games of the season.

However, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur doesn’t seem too worried about Sweat’s availability for Week 1. LaFleur told Gershman, “whether you believe me or not, I’m not worried about him for Sept. 13, at all.”

LaFleur said that Reiman “is progressing” but won’t be ready for Week 1. He also said Sweat is “looking good”.