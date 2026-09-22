Cardinals Get Major Jaxson Dart Injury News Ahead of Week 4 Game vs. Giants

The Arizona Cardinals could face a backup quarterback for the second time in three weeks. New York Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter of his game against the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals will head to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 to take on the Giants. Dart’s injury will be the top storyline overlapping that week, especially if he sits out their next game.

The second-year quarterback suffered the injury when he got sandwiched by Rams pass rushers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart. Dart’s left knee buckled after getting hit by Stewart before leaving the game.

Cardinals Get Jaxson Dart Injury News Before Week 4 Game vs. Giants

Giants head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer any specifics as to how long Jaxson Dart could be out, but more news could come the next day. The second-year quarterback will likely have his left knee imaged to see the severity of the injury.

Dr. David Chao believes that the injury is mostly isolated to the MCL. Chao described the injury as having a weeks-long recovery as opposed to months.

The ESPN broadcast showed an unknown Giants staffer talking to Harbaugh. Based on the lip reading from a video published by Jeff Schmidt on X, the staffer appeared to say “out four to six weeks” to a distraught Harbaugh.

If Dart’s injury necessitates a stint on injured reserve, he’d miss the game against the Cardinals. Arizona would face backup quarterback Jameis Winston. The 32-year-old is entering his 14th season in the NFL.

As the Cardinals learned in Week 2, who the quarterback is doesn’t matter if their own execution is bad. They have to clean up their own mistakes and focus on how they’re playing instead of who they’re playing.

The defense still allowed three touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, despite Drew Lock as the opposing quarterback. Lock had a 139.1 passer rating for the game, as Seattle cruised to a 31-7 win.