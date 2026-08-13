Cardinals Receive Carson Beck Injury Update Before Raiders Preseason Matchup

Carson Beck’s 15-of-19 performance in Canton built immediate anticipation for his next preseason outing. However, Arizona received a bleak injury report on Saturday, just hours before their second preseason outing against the Raiders, about Carson Beck’s injury.

Per ESPN’s Ian Rapoport’s report, Beck won’t be playing vs. the Raiders tonight due to a rib injury he sustained during last Thursday’s Hall of Fame game.

“Beck practiced through soreness all week, but the team decided to keep him out tonight as a precaution and to allow more time to heal,” Rapoport further added, confirming the injury is not serious or long-lasting.

Rather than risk their third-round investment in a low-stakes preseason matchup, the Cardinals chose to protect the rookie QB and let him heal.

Cardinals Still Have QB1 With Carson Beck Out

The setback wasn’t an immediate cause for panic in Arizona, though, largely because Jacoby Brissett had already been locked in as the starter long before Beck’s injury.

What it does affect is Beck’s chances at securing backup quarterback position sooner.

After outplaying expectations in week one, the N0. 65 overall pick was swiftly closing in Gardner Minshew for the QB2 spot behind veteran starter Brissett. Since Brissett is slated for only a drive or two, Minshew and second-year backup Kedon Slovis will shoulder the vast majority of snaps against Las Vegas.

If they perform well, LaFluer will be forced to consider them as serious options in Week 1, while Beck will still have some convincing left to do. The convincing that he had the perfect window for against the Las Vegas.

That doesn’t mean they don’t see Beck as their potential face of franchise, just that he might take a few weeks to get the upper hand back in the QB2 battle.