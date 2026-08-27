Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game 4 vs. Packers: Date, Time, How to Watch & Stream

The Arizona Cardinals wrap up their preseason slate with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers. This week marked the first joint practices under head coach Mike LaFleur’s tenure.

With the two teams conducting joint practices, there’s a good chance the starters don’t play in this preseason game.

Arizona Cardinals Preseason Game 4 vs. Packers Game-Time Information

Date: August 28, 2026

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. MST)

Uniforms: White helmets, white jerseys, white pants

TV Broadcast: Arizona Family (KPHO TV/Ch. 3), CBS 5 for in-market fans. Paul Calvisi has play-by-play, with former Cardinals linebacker Sam Acho providing commentary, and team reporter Dani Sureck on the sideline.

The game is also being broadcast on NFL+.

Live Stream: arizonacardinals.com (for fans in Arizona, Mexico, and Canada)

There is a prompt at the top of the page to click on to access the live broadcast.

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Phoenix). JP Shadrick is on play-by-play with A.Q. Shipley as the analyst. Pregame coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. MST.

Fans can check where to go to catch the game at arizonacardinals.com/broadcast.

Make sure to check out Heavy on AZ Cardinals for stories and postgame coverage on the Cardinals preseason game against the Packers.

Cardinals vs. Packers: What to Watch For

This will be the final preseason game for the Cardinals. The main thing to watch for might be which players could be playing deep into this game, especially those on the 53-man roster bubble.