Cardinals Insider Addresses Latest Controversies on Former GM Steve Keim

Former Cardinals Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins threw a very strong accusation at former general manager Steve Keim. Hopkins accused Keim of causing his drug test to fail and the subsequent PED suspension in 2022.

The news circulated on the airwaves in Arizona, with Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro addressing the accusation.

“Here is what I can say on the Steve Keim front. First the NFL administers drug tests under the collective bargaining agreement. No one on the Cardinals knows anything until the results come in so not surprised Hopkins deleted his tweet. As for the ponzi scheme – I did speak with Keim and can say that he has obtained legal council and is very confident in his case,” posted Gambadoro on X.

Hopkins later deleted his tweet accusing Keim of the setup. The tweet named the former Cardinals GM “Skeme Slime”.

The receiver was suspended the first six games of the 2022 season. That year marked the end of both Hopkins and Keim’s time in Arizona. Keim ran the Cardinals from 2013 to 2022, including a trip to the NFC Championship Game in the 2015 playoffs.

Former Cardinals GM Steve Keim Lawyers Up Following Accusation

While DeAndre Hopkins’ accusation is relatively benign in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t the only accusation thrown at Steve Keim. A finance influencer, Tony Robinson, accused the former Cardinals GM of participating in a Ponzi scheme.

Gambadoro adds that Keim has lawyered up and is confident he’ll win his case. It sounds like the former Cardinals GM is preparing a defamation lawsuit.

A July 15 report from Jacob Adelman on Barron’s links the former Cardinals GM to an e-commerce scheme called Motion Ventures. Three NFL players spoke to the platform, saying they each lost more than $1 million after investing.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk dug deeper into the story. The publication obtained a copy of their pitch deck, which features Keim as the Chief Operations/Growth Officer.

“Steve plays a critical role in guiding expansion strategy, evaluating new opportunities, and supporting leadership across divisions by navigating high-stakes decision-making, managing large budgets, and leading multidisciplinary teams as Motion Ventures continues to scale nationally and internationally,” the pitch deck explains.

The story took a twisted turn when the founder of this venture, Mohamed Coulibaly, was found dead on August 3. With his death and likely investigation by authorities, more to this story will come out.

However, Theo Mackie’s report for The Arizona Republic also adds some doubt about Keim’s actual involvement and whether he was another unwitting victim of the scheme.

If Keim goes to court and the case reaches the discovery phase, more details on what happened will come out.