Cardinals Offensive Lineman Arrested on Serious Charges Ahead of Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin Training Camp on July 22nd. However, there is now some question about the future of Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams after it was reported that he was arrested.

Per Dave Naylor of TSN, Canadian native Adams was arrested by Durham Regional Police in Ontario. He faces several firearms charges now.

“@AZCardinals OL Isaiah Adams listed among four people recently charged by Durham Regional Police following a guns and gangs investigation,” Naylor wrote. “Isaiah Derrick ADAMS, age 25 from Pickering is charged with: Possess Firearm Obtained by Crime, Possess Restricted/Prohibited Firearm – No Licence, and Possess Loaded Firearm, Possess Prohibited Device.”

Adams was among four arrested in the guns and gangs investigation. That is a specific unit within the Durham Regional Police. The investigation concluded on Friday.

It showed that a male suspect was arrested who was believed to be arrested in connection to drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. A female who was also in the male’s vehicle, which allegedly contained fentanyl, was also arrested. A later search warrant led to another arrest before another man, believed to be Adams, turned himself into police.

September 1st is going to be Adams’ next court appearance. That’s three days after the Cardinals’ final preseason game and about two weeks before the start of the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals Responded to the Isaiah Adams Arrest

Shortly after the news broke that Isaiah Adams had been arrested in Canada, Arizona Sports reached out for a comment. The Cardinals responded with a quick statement on the situation.

“We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time.”

Obviously, there’s not much to gain from the stadium. Just that the Cardinals know what happened and aren’t going to publicly comment on it.

Still, it’s clear that the future just got much murkier for Adams. That’s both legally, as he needs to deal with these serious charges in Canada, and professionally. After all, this could end up contributing to a future roster decision for Arizona.

Where Adams Fit in with the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Isaiah Adams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had come into the NFL as a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection at Illinois.

Quickly as a rookie he made his mark, playing in 15 games with five starts for the Cardinals. He would follow that up in 2025 by playing in 17 games and making another 11 starts. The majority of that playing time has been at right guard, but he’s also capable of playing on the left side of the offensive line.

The hope for Arizona had been that Adams would have a breakout season in 2025. However, he did struggle with his consistency. That led to sharing reps with Will Hernandez. It also led the Cardinals to draft Chase Bisontis, another guard, in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bisontis was always expected to compete for playing time at right guard. Now, it’s hard to imagine that this arrest won’t have some level of impact on the Cardinals’ plans moving forward along the offensive line. Still, with Training Camp coming up, there are plenty of questions that still need to be answered.