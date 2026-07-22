Cardinals Host Former Buccaneers Starter & 4 Others for Tryouts Before Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals are rebuilding, and while there are some talented players on their roster, generally speaking, they appear to be one of the worst teams in the league entering the 2026 campaign. As a result, the Cardinals‘ goal this season will revolve around finding players who can help them become a playoff contender in the future, rather than winning games this year.

Arizona has had a pretty quiet offseason for the most part, as the front office is attempting to reset its salary cap after releasing Kyler Murray and incurring a dead cap hit of $47 million for the upcoming season. However, it is still looking to bring new faces to town, as the team hosted five players for tryouts earlier this week, with that group including a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter.

Cardinals Host Jack Browning, Four Others for Tryouts

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For as many stars the Cardinals have (Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Budda Baker, etc.), they have just as many holes on this roster. The team is hoping that running back Jeremiyah Love and the rest of its rookie class can make an immediate impact, but there are always going to be some guys who just don’t pan out.

With that in mind, Arizona wants to protect its bases as well as it possibly can. The easiest way to do that is to amass depth, and unfortunately for the Cardinals, they don’t have much of that either. That’s why the team recently hosted some tryouts, with the hope being that it could find a player or two that could come in and contribute for them this upcoming season.

Among the notable players brought to town was former Buccaneers punter Jack Browning, who spent time with the team in 2024. Former Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins was also brought to town, with defensive end Kameron Hamilton and defensive tackles Coziah Izzard and Jaquelin Roy rounding out the group.

“The Arizona Cardinals are hosting five tryout players, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire. The following is a list of players trying out with Arizona: P Jack Browning, DE Kameron Hamilton, DT Coziah Izzard, P Brad Robbins, DT Jaquelin Roy,” Tony Camino wrote for NFL Trade Rumors.

Cardinals Hoping to Unearth Some Diamonds in the Rough

As of right now, Blake Gillikin is Arizona’s punter, but he missed the final 12 games of the season with a back injury, and his status remains uncertain entering the new year. Bringing in another punter to at least get reps during training camp wouldn’t hurt, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either Browning or Robbins get signed in the near future.

As for the three defensive linemen, only Roy has NFL experience, as he suited up for the New England Patriots in six games (one start) back in 2024. With rookie defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor being placed on injured reserve, there’s a clear need at this position, so it’s not a surprise to see the team look into potentially adding a new face here. Training camp is right around the corner, but it looks like the front office isn’t done making moves just yet this offseason.