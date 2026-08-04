Arizona Cardinals Hit With Not-So-Subtle Shot in Annual NFL Survey

Mike Sando of The Athletic released a Top 35 ranking of NFL quarterbacks. One Arizona Cardinals signal-caller made the list, with starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett ranking at 33.

That doesn’t speak well for how the industry views the Cardinals quarterback situation entering the 2026 season. There are only 32 starting quarterback jobs, and Arizona is the only team without a potential starting option in the Top 32.

The NFL is currently a quarterback-driven league, with a strong passer almost a hard requirement. Last season’s Super Bowl did push back on the idea of a Tier 1 quarterback being necessary, as Sam Darnold and Drake Maye started the game.

Jacoby Brissett Ranked 33rd on The Athletic’s Annual QB Survey

In that survey, Jacoby Brissett is ranked as a Tier 4 Quarterback. That distinction goes to either unproven players or veterans who would not be starters under ideal circumstances. The latter category very much fits Brissett and the Cardinals’ situation.

42 of the 50 voters on the panel ranked the Cardinals quarterback as such. Six voters had Tier 3 and two were Tier 5.

It’s not really a shock to see Jacoby Brissett ranked there, given his career track record. He’s been a consistent backup for most of his career, with very few opportunities to start.

He was the starter for the New England Patriots in 2024 and the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. In those situations, he was a bridge option ahead of a rookie (Drake Maye) and thrust into the role by a sudden retirement (Andrew Luck).

This situation is more akin to his 2024 arrangement with the Patriots, but without the promising rookie developing behind him. The quarterback room includes a journeyman backup in Gardner Minshew II and a third-round flyer in Carson Beck.

How Jacoby Brissett Can Help the Cardinals

The Cardinals are in a bit of limbo with their quarterback situation. Brissett was brought on to be the backup to Kyler Murray, who is now a Viking. Now he’s tasked with being a bridge quarterback following a coaching change.

Brissett was thrust into the starting role six weeks into the 2025 season, when Murray suffered a season-ending foot injury. In 12 starts, he completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

While statistically impressive, it didn’t translate into wins. The Cardinals went 1-11 in those starts, but it’s hard to fault Brissett for most of those losses.

One executive who spoke to The Athletic described Brissett as a classic veteran presence. Another noteworthy nugget from that piece is that defensive-minded coaches ranked him higher than offensive-minded ones.

The 33-year-old brings value to a rebuilding club like the Cardinals. He generally runs the offense as designed, even if he can’t elevate the talent around him. Brissett doesn’t typically put the ball in harm’s way, as evidenced by a career 1.4% interception rate.

Brissett is viewed mostly as a stable veteran presence and game manager across the league. That puts the onus on head coach Mike LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to build a functioning offense. If that’s the case, the Cardinals should see improvement in their win total in 2026.