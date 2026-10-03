Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Jumps to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Defense Amid Trade Rumors

The Arizona Cardinals locker room is not throwing Marvin Harrison Jr. to the wolves as the trade chatter about him reaches a fever pitch.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

Seeing the game tape from three weeks ago, or even from Week 3 vs. San Francisco, it’s easy to see why observers might think Jacoby Brissett is looking past Harrison in favor of Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

But the tape rarely ever tells the complete on-field story, and what goes behind the scenes before that.

Jacoby Brissett Opens Up on Marvin Harrison Jr. Rumors

When asked about the rumors, Brissett said he is “trying to find more ways to get him the ball.”

“I thought he played pretty well last game. Every time his number was called, he made the play,” Brissett added about Harrison ahead of Week 4. “That was a big third down for us, and threw it with the utmost confidence.”

Even Harrison didn’t mention feeling any bias on a given Sunday from Brissett.

When asked if he ever talked with Brissett during a game about being open on plays when he wasn’t targeted, Harrison said, “Maybe during the week… but definitely not on a Sunday or gametime. You let them do their process, go through their progression, their reads… to tell someone, ‘Hey, just look at me,’ that’s not winning football.”

Rumors like these are bound to surface with all the trade chatter going on about Harrison Jr.

However, performing well is the only way out for Harrison from the noise. Harrison has received just nine targets through a three-game stretch.

During their Week 3 game vs. the 49ers, Harrison recorded season highs in both targets (five) and receptions (three) while recording 40 receiving yards.

He was flagged for offensive pass interference early in the game, but later caught a 19-yard pass from Brissett on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

Still, that baseline production is a far cry from the blueprint everyone drew up for a former No. 4 overall pick. Box-score damage is the only real antidote to the trade noise at this point, mainly because the Cardinals front office is yet to make an official statement.

Cardinals Get Dismal Update on Harrison Jr.’s Stock

More than likely, the front office is simply testing the temperature of the room.

Unfortunately for them, the current trend has crushed Harrison Jr.’s market value.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, “the perception of Harrison from people around the league is that he isn’t a fit in an Arizona offense that prioritizes McBride as its top target, and that has led some teams to think he might be available.”

Graziano also added that the Cardinals themselves “have given no indication that they are eager or even interested in trading Harrison.”

Several teams are rumored to be talking about, or at least taking interest in, the whole Harrison Jr. situation. One thing is certain: how Harrison Jr. answers the bell in Week 4 essentially dictates the trade moving forward.

They face the New York Giants next, and a win against them won’t come easy at all.