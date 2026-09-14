“I’m just so excited about these guys and the work that they put in to get the results. We’re not going to be results-based. We know what this league is. It is results-based, I get it. But inward, in our building, we’re going to be about our process and putting in the work and let the results go where they may.”

Brissett Earns Massive Win Bonus

Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals.
GettyJacoby Brissett on winning Mike LaFleur’s debut game for Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Brissett earned a personal financial win, too, alongside logging a season-opening win for Arizona. Sunday’s win came with a massive $285,000 bonus for Brissett.

“The bonuses are part of the one-year, $15.5 million contract Brissett signed with the team in the offseason. He will also receive a $1.25 million bonus if he throws for 24 touchdown passes and a $1.4 million bonus if he throws for 3,500 yards,” Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp explains.

Given that Brissett continues winning games and defying the odds for the Cardinals, he could easily play his way into an even more lucrative contract extension before those milestone bonuses even clear.