Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Scores First NFL Touchdown During Chargers Game

It didn’t take long for Jeremiyah Love to find the end zone in his NFL career. The former third overall pick scored on a five-yard rush to cap off a masterful opening drive by the Arizona Cardinals.

Love took a handoff out of shotgun and bounced outside Paris Johnson Jr.’s block on the edge. The rookie then stiff-armed Cam Hart on his way into the end zone.

The former No. 3 overall pick was designated as questionable before the game. However, it was reported that he would play ahead of their final practice of the week. Love had suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason.

But if that first touchdown was any sign, he looks very healthy right now. Love should get the ball after the game.

Cardinals Score on 2026 Season’s Opening Drive

The Cardinals got the opening kickoff after the Los Angeles Chargers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arizona completed an 11-play, 70-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Chargers.

While veteran back Tyler Allgeier got the start, Love rotated in late on the Cardinals’ drive. He received three carries and rushed for the drive’s final eight yards.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett made some key plays to keep the drive alive. He scrambled for an 11-yard gain to convert a 3rd and 8 from the Chargers’ 45-yard line. He also converted a 3rd and 1 on a quarterback sneak to get the offense into the Red Zone.

If an opening drive can be received as a good omen, then the Mike LaFleur era is off to a resounding start. The Cardinals will hope that their offense continues to produce all season long.