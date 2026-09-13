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Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Scores First NFL Touchdown During Chargers Game

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Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Chargers
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes for a touchdown against Cam Hart #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter of a game at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Jeremiyah Love to find the end zone in his NFL career. The former third overall pick scored on a five-yard rush to cap off a masterful opening drive by the Arizona Cardinals.

Love took a handoff out of shotgun and bounced outside Paris Johnson Jr.’s block on the edge. The rookie then stiff-armed Cam Hart on his way into the end zone.

The former No. 3 overall pick was designated as questionable before the game. However, it was reported that he would play ahead of their final practice of the week. Love had suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason.

But if that first touchdown was any sign, he looks very healthy right now. Love should get the ball after the game.

Cardinals Score on 2026 Season’s Opening Drive

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Chargers
GettyRookie RB Jeremiyah Love scores the first touchdown of the Cardinals 2026 season. It’s also his first career NFL touchdown. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Cardinals got the opening kickoff after the Los Angeles Chargers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arizona completed an 11-play, 70-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Chargers.

While veteran back Tyler Allgeier got the start, Love rotated in late on the Cardinals’ drive. He received three carries and rushed for the drive’s final eight yards.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett made some key plays to keep the drive alive. He scrambled for an 11-yard gain to convert a 3rd and 8 from the Chargers’ 45-yard line. He also converted a 3rd and 1 on a quarterback sneak to get the offense into the Red Zone.

If an opening drive can be received as a good omen, then the Mike LaFleur era is off to a resounding start. The Cardinals will hope that their offense continues to produce all season long.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Scores First NFL Touchdown During Chargers Game

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