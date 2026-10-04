Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love on Injury, Growing Frustration Following Giants Loss

Early in his rookie season, injuries have become part of the story for Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. That continued during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, when he was seen looking at his previously injured ankle with trainers.

After the game, Love admitted that the injuries are leading to a growing sense of frustration. In particular, with how those injury concerns are limiting his ability to help the Cardinals win.

“I’m really frustrated with myself because I just want to be good,” Love said. “I want to be 100% and I want to go out there and do what I need to do. Not saying I’m not 100%, but I’m not where I want to be. I’m not able to go out there and do spectacular plays every single time or stuff like that. So, just frustrated with myself, not with the coaches, but they’re doing a great job of managing me.”

Through four games, Love has found himself splitting reps with Tyler Allgeier. He has 55 carries for 223 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. That’s 4.1 yards per carry. In the passing game, Love has 11 receptions for 36 yards and another touchdown. That decision to split reps is something Love has attributed to keeping him fresh.

“It’s not really just my ankle,” Love said. “It’s more of just the whole thing. It’s been a long year for me. Body sometimes is down, body sometimes is tired. So it’s just managing those things. Coaches know that this is probably going to be the longest year of my life. And just want to manage that workload. So, today, just obviously making sure to keep an eye on me, managing me, but I didn’t go out there and hurt anything or anything like that. It’s just they’re doing what they need to do to keep me up so that I can finish the season.”

Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Reacts to Playing Time Against New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals fans noticed a concerning trend in the running back rotation against the New York Giants. That’s that Jeremiyah Love hardly played during the second half.

For the entirety of the second half, Love was only in on 11 plays. That’s despite it being a close game before the Giants were able to pull away during the fourth quarter. After the game, Love was asked about his lack of touches.