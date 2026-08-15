AZ Cardinals Get Concerning Jeremiyah Love Injury Update

Whatever postgame optimism Arizona had on Thursday took a hit by Sunday morning. After coming into the facility with more soreness than expected, running back Jeremiyah Love has been ruled out for at least a week.

Head coach Mike LaFleur has officially put him on the injured list for the upcoming matchup against Dallas while the training staff lets the ankle heal.

“Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love will be out this week as he deals with a sore ankle,” LaFleur said, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss’ reports. “LaFleur said the Cardinals will revisit Love’s status after this week, but he wouldn’t commit to a long-term prognosis for Love.”

After piling up 14 touches in the first half of Thursday’s matchup, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love tweaked his ankle toward the end of his first-half run. He retreated to the locker room and didn’t come out for the second half either, and everyone was convinced the Cardinals already had players going on the injured list.

Jeremiah Love Out of Preseason Game 2

LaFleur had clearly stated post-Raiders game that whether Love attends practice depends entirely on how his ankle turns out, and that the staff is taking it one day at a time with him.

“But again, you never know. It’s one of those things that maybe tomorrow it’s a little more sore than the next, so we’ll take that day by day. Again, just talking to him in there, he was good and excited and happy to be out there playing.”

Although he expected Love to continue practice from this week, the worst-case scenario turned out to be true with their rookie RB, as he won’t play vs. the Cowboys.

“I would think (he would practice this week) based off of our conversations,” LaFleur added.

Unfavorable conditions aside, LaFleur sounded pretty pleased with however many carries Love could rack up in the first half.

“Well, if you have a back that can run routes out of the backfield, you typically have favorable matchups,” LaFleur said, praising Love.

“There’s obviously certain linebackers that are really good at covering guys. If you got a guy that you feel is pretty dynamic, that can obviously be a pretty big weapon for you.”

Jeremiyah Love Wished to Play a Bit Longer

The Notre Dame standout finished the game with 11 carries for 58 yards, but he did not record a reception. He wished he could have played longer, but believes he played enough to make everyone notice him.

“I kind of got into a little bit of a groove,” Love said about his performance against the Raiders, per Zach Gershman of the Cardinals’ website. “Kind of wish I would have played just a tad bit longer, but I think I played enough for people to see.”

All that, and the RB was surprised that he got to play as much as he did in the first preseason game.

“I didn’t (expect it),” Love said. “But you know, ball is ball. I welcome it.”

Even with Tyler Allgeier in the mix, Love remains the frontrunner for the starting job this season. Maybe that was general manager Monti Ossenfort’s plan all along.

Drafting a running back at No. 3 was already rare, but Arizona doubled down by giving Love the most guaranteed money for a rookie tailback in NFL history — a fully guaranteed four-year, $53.9 million deal. Teams don’t sign deals like that to simply sideline the talent when oush comes to shove in the regular season.