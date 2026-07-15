Ex-Rookie Pro Bowl RB Sets High Expectations For Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love will enter the 2026 season as favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Phillip Lindsay says the expectations should be set higher.

Lindsay had a meteoric first-year rise with the Denver Broncos in 2018, going from undrafted in April to 1,000-yard rusher.

He earned a Pro Bowl nod with that performance, and says Love should be able to duplicate that based on his talent and setup with the Arizona Cardinals.

“If you get drafted third overall, that man better go to the Pro Bowl,” Lindsay told Action Network. “That should be the expectation. They’re drafting you that high because they believe you can come in and make some noise. They think you can be that dynamic running back that changes the whole offense. This isn’t, ‘Oh, he’s going to take his time.’ You can’t do that when you’re drafted No. 3 overall.”

Love Should Become Focal Point of Offense

The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency and also return longtime bellcow back James Conner, but Love is projected to become a difference-maker quickly.

In his final season with Notre Dame, Love had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns at a sparkling 6.9 yards-per-carry clip, and added 27 receptions for 280 yards.

While Arizona has arguably the best tight end in the NFL in Trey McBride, plus Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Michael Wilson at wideout, Lindsay says the offense will often be geared toward Love based on his draft status.

“I love his run-style,” Lindsay said. “The man has a lot of wiggle. He’s very explosive. He’s very patient. He can catch out of the backfield. The man has it all, and he’s with a team that has drafted him so high. What does that mean? It’s telling you they have a vision for him. You need a team that is going to get you involved.

“And not just running up the middle. We are going to be creative with you. We’re going to get pullers in front of you to give you an opportunity to be one-on-one with the safety. We’re going to be creative with the pass game out in space, so that you can bring your superpower to our team.”

Lindsay Forecasts 1,000-Yard Season For Love

It’s hard to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but not impossible.

Lindsay did it, and Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs was the most recent to pull off the feat in 2023. Alvin Kamara (2017), Ezekiel Elliott (2016) and Todd Gurley (2015) are among the others who secured a Pro Bowl selection in Year 1.

The NFC is stocked with talented running backs, headlined by Gibbs, the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey.

But if Love can successfully transition to the NFL, he could have the talent and fresh legs to make a run at it.

“The man should go over 1,000 yards, with 17 games and the touches he’s going to get,” Lindsay said. “High praise for Jeremiyah Love, but he has to go out there now and go do it. Nobody’s going to bend over and kiss your butt. You’ve got to go earn every yard you get, and earn respect in this league by going out there and making those plays.”