Cardinals Top Rookie Named Risky Fantasy Player to Draft Due to Role Uncertainty

Bobby Kownack of NFL.com named seven players who are risky in fantasy drafts. Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love made the list.

In drafts, Love’s average draft position is the second round, but he’s currently ranked as the No. 13 running back by NFL.com. His position may be affected by his draft pedigree and offseason quotes by new head coach Mike LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Love was selected No. 3 overall by the Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old was considered the consensus top running back in the draft class. He signed one of the biggest running back contracts before playing a single NFL snap.

The post serves as an important reminder of what should be realistic expectations for the rookie running back. Not only for fantasy players looking to get an edge, but also Cardinals fans looking to see what LaFleur’s offense will look like.

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Named a Risky Fantasy Draft Selection

Love was the Cardinals’ top draft selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected third overall. He’ll join a crowded backfield that includes James Conner, Trey Benson, and Tyler Allegier.

The biggest challenge for Love will be adjusting to the speed of the NFL game and learning a more complex offense. How well the rookie looks in training camp could determine how quickly he progresses in the Cardinals offense.

Kownack compares Love to Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeanty went sixth overall to the Raiders.

However, the parallels end based on usage for their rookie year. Jeanty was the top back in the Raiders’ running back room from Day 1. Love will have to earn a bigger role in the offense, as he grows more comfortable with how it’s supposed to be run.

His situation could be more comparable to some of the second-round backs. Quidshon Jenkins, TreVeyon Henderson, and RJ Harvey didn’t have a big role in their first season.

The Cardinals kept Conner in free agency, so there is a clear role in mind for the veteran back. The same is also true for Allegier, whose 2026 salary is guaranteed. It would not be a shock if the two veteran backs start the year ahead of Love on the depth chart.

Jeremiyah Love’s Rookie Year Progression

In addition to his fantasy value, there are questions about Jeremiyah Love’s role in the offense. How much of an impact he has in the passing game, red zone, and overall usage will likely change.

The Cardinals expect Love to be their top running back sooner rather than later, which is why they drafted him high. But having James Conner and Tyler Allegier gives the team veteran insurance if the rookie takes longer to pick up the offense.

The usage of their top three backs will be an underlying subplot in the 2026 season. Love should get a runway to playing time if he can capitalize on his early opportunities. It would not be a shock if he’s pushing for the most touches per game by the end of his rookie season.