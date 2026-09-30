Could Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love See His Spot on the Depth Chart Change?

When the Arizona Cardinals used the No. 3 overall pick on Jeremiyah Love, it was because they believed that he could be the future of the running back position in the NFL. That’s led to a lot of anticipation as to when he’s going to fully break out.

For the time being, it’s running back by committee for the Cardinals. Love has been sharing touches with Tyler Allgeier through three weeks. Still, the official depth chart has Love listed as the backup running back officially.

Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love May Move Up the Depth Chart Soon

Jeremiyah Love has been behind Tyler Allgeier on the Cardinals depth chart since the start of the season. That made some sense at first.

In Week 1, Love was coming off his ankle injury. It was hard to say how he’d look and with his lack of experience, the veteran got the nod. They then split carries fairly evenly. Between Weeks 1 and 2, Love had 20 carries for 70 yards and 1 touchdown. Allgeier had 22 carries for 71 yards.

It was a fairly even split, but Love was a bit better on a per-carry basis. On top of that, Love has the draft pedigree to lean on. So, it was a matter of time before he got more of the workload. It turned out that shift would come in Week 3.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Love carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards. He also had 5 receptions for 19 yards and 1 touchdown. Meanwhile, Allgeier had just 2 carries for -1 yard. That went along with 4 receptions for 10 yards. It certainly seemed like Love took over as the primary ball carrier.

Still, Love remains second on the depth chart. Assuming the split in carries stays similar to the way it was against the 49ers, that might be second in name only, though. Or, at the very least, it may mean he’s not going to be second for long.

Love is Up for a Challenge with the Cardinals

Before getting his opportunity against the 49ers, Jeremiyah Love admitted that a part of him was going crazy. In college at Notre Dame, he dominated. Averaging 114.3 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry in 2025, it’s hard to adjust to the tough sledding he found in the first couple of weeks.

“I come from a place where I go crazy every week,” Love said before the 49ers game, per Tyler Drake. “I wanna bust, or I wanna go crazy every single game. It’s been a challenge, but I’m up for the challenge.”

The loss to the 49ers was by far Love’s statistical best game in the NFL. Still, he isn’t happy with where he’s at just yet.

“Left a lot out there, I feel like,” Love said, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I feel like I could help the team a lot more… The runs that I got, I tried to take advantage of them the best way that I could, but there was a lot that I left out on the field. I could have got a lot more yards, a lot more conversions.”

The Cardinals are now 1-2 and need to turn things around quickly. A big game from Love in Week 4 against the New York Giants would go a long way to helping out.