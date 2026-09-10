Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Gives Statement Ahead of NFL Debut vs. Chargers

The likelihood that Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love will make his NFL regular-season debut this week is increasing. Love spoke to the media, including PHNX’s Bo Brack, about his injury.

“I expect to do whatever coach wants me to do,” said Love. “If they want to put me out there, I’m gonna go out there and play whether my ankle is at 100%, 50%, 70%. I just want to play football. I’m going to fight my hardest to be out there, every single game of this season.”

Love also said that the coaching staff could decide if he plays against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Love said he didn’t want to wear the boot after suffering the injury. He’s been pushing to make it as quick a recovery period as possible.

Jeremiyah Love Listed as ‘Limited’ in Cardinals Injury Report

For the second day in a row, Jeremiyah Love was listed as a limited participant on the Cardinals injury report. Head coach Mike LaFleur told Brack, “there’s no limit on our end” concerning the former No. 3 overall pick before Wednesday’s practice.

He’s been working his way back from a high ankle sprain suffered in their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The initial prognosis was four to six weeks, which puts Love on schedule to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’ve just been taking it day by day,” said Love. “It’s been getting better every single day. The turning point, I can’t really name a specific date because I was working on it as soon as I got hurt. I was in there getting treatment, getting stuff worked on. It’s been better every week.”

Considering both LaFleur and Love’s statements, it would be a shock if the rookie doesn’t make his NFL debut against the Chargers.

“I have full trust in this organization, and the people around this organization, to have my best interests.”

Jeremiyah Love’s Potential Week 1 Role

The Cardinals have Jeremiyah Love as the second running back on the Week 1 depth chart behind Tyler Allgeier. Head coach Mike LaFleur told Brack not to look too far into that.

While Allgeier may get the start, how LaFleur deploys the two running backs is the bigger story. The former Atlanta Falcons running back might be more of an early-down, downhill option in the running game, while Love will be featured more in the passing game.

The snap counts and usage rates will indicate how the Cardinals will use the two backs more than a depth chart.