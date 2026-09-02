Cardinals’ Josh Sweat Still on the Block After Packers GM Cold Confession

Packers may have flat-out refused any possibilities, but that is not taking Josh Sweat off the trading blocks.

The rumors started with the Arizona Caridnals keeping Sweat on the PUP the entire offseason, only to take him off of it right before their joint practice session with the Packers. Packers are a desperate pass-rush team as they come, and the obvious Jonathan Gannon connection heated up the rumors.

Sweat peaked under Gannon with Arizona, and he needs another break. Green Bay to Packers made the most headlines in the rumor mill in Cardinals preseason finale win.

The top brass arriving early during a joint practice session turned the speculation smoke into a full blown fire. That was where the Packers GM Brian Gutenkust drew a line. Until the Packers general manager decided to shut it down once and for all.

Both Packers and Cardinals GMs Shut Down Josh Sweat Rumors

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Gutekunst told reporters on Tuesday that the Packers and Cardinals haven’t had any trade discussions involving the former Pro Bowler.

“Somebody’s making stuff up,” Gutekunst said bluntly.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort believes the break that Sweat needs is coming with the Cardinals in 2026, as he dropped a cold statement on no interest in trade talks related to Sweat. He stood true to his words when the phone started ringing, too.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Cardinals shut down all inquiring teams, saying they no interest in trading Sweat.

Going one step further, they have already backed their words with actions by paying him a hefty $7.22 million option bonus for this season.

So many public statements should be enough to shut down the Sweat talks if it didn’t have any real smoke.

Other ‘Vultures’ Might Close in Soon on Sweat

It did not. Just because the Packers aren’t in them anymore, doesn’t mean the Sweat trade rumors are stopping anytime soon.

Bleacher Reports’ Mike Chiari believes the Packers completely withdrawing from the equation leaves the door cracked for other pass-rush needy teams, which will be a lot with the initial roster cuts just in place.

Chiari states how Graziano also believes the phone at Arizona front office might keep ringing.

“Graziano believes the Cards will continue to get calls on Sweat, and if they fall out of playoff contention prior to the Nov. 10 trade deadline, he could see Sweat’s availability potentially changing,”

“Per Graziano, Sweat is not due any guaranteed money beyond this year, and if a team were to trade for him midway through the 2026 season, they would only have to pay him about $5 million,” Chiari writes.

Giving up a measly $5 million cap space for a veteran backup, and a potential starter like Sweat, is a steal any front office would make with their eyes closed. Especially when they are thirsty for some proven depth.

“Given his history of production and reasonable contract, it is easy to envision the proverbial vultures circling the Cardinals and trying to pry Sweat away from them should they get off to a poor start this season,” he continues.