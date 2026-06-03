Cardinals Trade Rumors Involving Josh Sweat Shut Down by NFL Insider

The Arizona Cardinals go into their third and final week of OTAs, with Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Sweat a noticeable absence. Sweat requested a trade following the team’s coaching change, per PHNX’s Johnny Venerable, to which the Cardinals denied.

The latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport squashed any current trade speculation.

Sweat, 29, is coming off his first career Pro Bowl. He led the Cardinals with 12.0 sacks, a career high for the ninth-year edge rusher. Arizona signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract before the 2025 season.

NFL Insider Squashes Trade Rumors Concerning Cardinals’ Pro Bowler Josh Sweat

Sweat’s absence from the Cardinals’ OTAs is not due to injury, fueling trade speculation. Arizona has fielded calls on the Pro Bowler’s availability, but there have been no viable reports that have gone beyond that.

Trade speculation nonetheless grew. Most of the reports have linked Sweat to either the Green Bay Packers or the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Cardinals edge rusher has previous ties to both teams. Former head coach Jonathan Gannon is the Packers’ defensive coordinator, with whom the Pro Bowler has a strong relationship, and Sweat spent eight seasons in Philadelphia.

With a lot of rumors swirling around Sweat, NFL insider Ian Rapoport felt obligated to address this in a rather blunt fashion. It’s unclear who the sources are that are fueling these trade reports, but Rapoport’s source is likely someone in the Cardinals’ front office or coaching staff.

It’s unlikely the Cardinals would be interested in trading one of their best defensive players. Sweat is one of the few difference-makers on that defense, the type that opposing offensive coordinators have to account for every week in game planning. A trade could save them $10.88 million on the cap, but replacing him would be costlier.

Now that all Josh Sweat trade speculation is accounted for, the Pro Bowl edge rusher will likely be on the Cardinals when training camp starts. While OTAs are voluntary, his attendance for mandatory minicamps on June 8-10 will be the next story. Sweat would be subject to fines if he fails to report.

Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur Addresses Josh Sweat’s Absence from OTAs

Josh Sweat’s absence from OTAs was a talking point for new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur. Sweat is one of two high-profile players not in attendance, along with starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“I don’t even read into the offers, I don’t look at them,” said LaFleur. “I’m just excited for the fact I don’t have to game plan against this guy.”

Sweat recorded one sack in two games against the Los Angeles Rams in 2025, when LaFleur was the offensive coordinator.

“I got to know him the first time I got this job. He’s a good dude. He goes about his process, and he’s not the first guy to go about his process the way he is in terms of how he’s training and all that.”

Even with the change at head coach, the Cardinals retained defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. The 32-year-old will remain the defensive playcaller under LaFleur and become the leading coach on the defensive side of the ball. He’ll be tasked with helping Sweat stay at a Pro Bowl-level pass rusher.