Josh Sweat’s Status Remains Uncertain Ahead of Cardinals’ Sunday Clash vs. Giants

Week four is presenting interesting opportunities, as well as challenges for Josh Sweat and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are playing the New York Giants on Sunday in a potential get-right game following two intra-division losses.

The status of the second-year Cardinal Sweat is integral for the prospects of winning on Sunday. Follow the evolving status of the dynamic EDGE heading into the weekend below.

Sweat’s Uncertain Status Headlines Arizona’s Final Injury Report

The Cardinals’ injury destinations are largely straightforward this week. Four players (Hjalte Froholdt, Roy Lopez, Mack Wilson, Walter Nolen) who went into the week nursing injuries are good to go.

Third-year safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is missing another game after not practicing all week, serving as the only player that is definitively out this week.

One major hold-up remains in Sweat, who logged a limited practice on Friday. This follows the former fourth-round pick practicing in full on Thursday, fueling more conversation about where he is physically.

Many layers come into the fold in this conversation, as trade speculation has run rampant in recent months as well. The franchise doesn’t seem keen on moving the 29-year-old, but trade buzz will remain regardless.

Beyond this, Arizona needs Sweat to have a strong chance of coming out on top this Sunday.

How Arizona Can Navigate Uncertainty

While Sweat is starting the 2026 season off in a quiet manner (three pressures through three games), he remains the Cardinals’ most explosive option on the edge.

Credit must be given to Zaven Collins (90.1 PFF Grade), with Jordan Burch serving as a promising player as well. However, neither have the game-breaking ability that Sweat owns in pressuring the opposing quarterback.

How does defensive coordinator Nick Rallis manage to sidestep potential deficiencies if Sweat is to miss the game?

Well, there are numerous ways in which Rallis can exploit the Giants’ offense – even without Sweat.

In terms of generating pressure, there is a world in which interior talents such as Walter Nolen are able to take advantage of favorable matchups on the inside to throw the Giants’ passing game out of rhythm. As far as the run game goes, Rallis has potential to utilize a three-man front on the interior, forcing Giants RB Cam Skattebo to revert to horizontal running more often than not.

Perhaps the most crucial step sans Sweat is to utilize disguised coverages (including cover 3) that place safeties Andrew Wingard and Budda Baker in positions to exploit an erratic Jameis Winston in the pocket.

The Cardinals still face an uphill climb to win the game, but the foundation to come away with one is laid. Arizona is the healthier team with a more stable o-line and secure defensive floor. Now is the opportunity for head coach Mike LaFleur and staff to make a statement. Improving to 2-2 on the season is a major step for a team that went into the season with low expectations.

Arizona and New York are kicking off at 1:00 P.M. EST on Sunday.