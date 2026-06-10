Cardinals Rookie Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury

The Arizona Cardinals have kick-started a rebuild this offseason, which has led to changes being made from the top to the bottom of their organization. If there’s one thing that is clear, it’s that the Cardinals are hoping they nailed their picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as that would go a long way to helping this team get back on track.

Arizona made one selection in each of the seven rounds of the 2026 draft, giving it a new crop of young talent that will hopefully help the team win more football games. Unfortunately, it appears that rookie defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor has suffered a serious meniscus injury that could result in him missing the entire 2026 campaign.

Cardinals Rookie Kaleb Proctor Suffers Torn Meniscus

The Cardinals spent the 2026 draft attacking the offensive side of the ball, as five of their seven selections were used to address that group. The two lone defensive selections were Proctor, who was taken in the fourth round, and linebacker Karson Sharar, who came off the board in the sixth round. Given how much help Arizona needs across the board, both of these guys were expected to compete for snaps right away.

Proctor was a bit of an unheralded prospect entering the 2025 campaign, but he put himself on the radar of teams across the NFL with a breakout season for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Despite playing along the interior defensive line, Proctor racked up 43 tackles (13 of which went for a loss) and nine sacks, which helped him get selected by Arizona.

When you are selected on the third day of the draft, you are always going to have to earn your snaps, but Proctor’s upside was hard to miss along a weak defensive line. According to head coach Mike LaFleur, though, Proctor suffered a torn meniscus during OTAs, which could end up holding him out for the entire year.

“Cardinals rookie DT Kaleb Proctor, a 4th-round pick in this year’s draft, tore his meniscus during OTAs and could miss the entire 2026 season, per HC Mike LaFleur,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Cardinals Get Dealt Crushing Kaleb Proctor Injury Update

Not only will the Cardinals not get to see what they have in Proctor, but they will also have to figure out what their depth chart at defensive tackle looks like now. Roy Lopez and Walter Nolen III are currently penciled in as the starters, but Nolen is recovering from his own meniscus injury that resulted in his 2025 campaign coming to a premature end.

You can never truly escape the injury bug in the NFL, and Arizona is finding that out the hard way, even though it is only June. Maybe Proctor will make a quick recovery and be able to return late in the year, but with the Cardinals unlikely to be contending for a playoff spot, the team likely won’t want to rush him back into action. As a result, the front office may have to scour the free agent market and see if it can find a proper replacement for Proctor.