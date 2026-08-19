Forgotten Cardinals WR ‘Comfortably’ Leading Key Role Throughout Camp

The Arizona Cardinals could have an important role in mind for veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne this season. In his mailbag for Arizona Cardinals On SI, Donnie Druin said the 10th-year veteran is “comfortably” the team’s third receiver on the depth chart.

“Kendrick Bourne is comfortably the Cardinals’ WR3, and quite honestly he’s silently had an impressive camp. Bourne isn’t making many headlines thanks to other stars around him, though he’s seemingly always open and I can’t recall a drop he’s had in either training camp or preseason,” wrote Druin.

The Cardinals specifically targeted Kendrick Bourne for that role in free agency. They signed the veteran receiver to a two-year, $10 million contract. It also helps that he has past familiarity with the starting quarterback and head coach.

Jacoby Brissett was teammates with Bourne with the New England Patriots in 2024. The veteran receiver also played for head coach Mike LaFleur in San Francisco, when the Cardinals head coach was his position coach.

Kendrick Bourne Leading Competition for WR3 Role in Cardinals Offense

While Kendrick Bourne won’t get the most snaps at his position, he still plays a very important role in the Cardinals’ offense. He described himself as a “secret weapon” to The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie.

Bourne’s snap count will depend on how much the Cardinals utilize three-receiver personnel. He’ll likely rank third at the position in both snaps and targets for the 2026 season.

The veteran receiver told Mackie that the lower snap count will allow him to play more efficiently. He also added he’s ready to step up in case of an injury to either Marvin Harrison Jr. or Michael Wilson during the season.

Bourne still plays a critical role in the passing game, even as the third receiver on the depth chart. Mackie notes that Bourne received 18 targets on eight days of 11-on-11 drills, and could see as many as 60 during the 2026 season.

Another sign that Bourne was expected to play a big role came in their preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bourne played eight of 12 snaps on the starting offense’s opening drive.

His lone target came on the drive’s penultimate snap. He caught a short pass from Jacoby Brissett off the scramble for a 12-yard gain. That set up a manageable third down, which the Cardinals converted on a touchdown pass to Harrison.

Kendrick Bourne Expected to Be Cardinals’ Primary Slot Receiver

Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. are expected to be the primary receivers on the outside. Harrison and Wilson are expected to play similar roles to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, respectively, in Mike LaFleur’s offense.

That means Bourne will see a lot of time in the slot this season, barring injuries. He played that role often during his first stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Mackie wrote that the last time the 10th-year receiver played 40% or more snaps from the slot was in 2019.

From both a game-planning and fantasy standpoint, Bourne should play a larger role against teams that struggle to defend slot receivers or the middle of the field.

“If you’re gonna be able to play inside, you’ve gotta be able to match it up in the run game, and he has no problem doing that,” LaFleur told Mackie. “He can get in there, he can block nickels, he can insert in the B gap if he needs to, he can do all those kinds of things.”

Bourne’s versatility gives the Cardinals exactly what they need on offense. And that’s why they plan to give him a critical role this season.