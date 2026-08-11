Ex-Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Gets Big News Ahead of Vikings’ Preseason Opener

Former Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray has been named the starter for the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on August 11.

The Cardinals parted ways with Murray in March, as his contract became an issue. The two-time Pro Bowl struggled with injuries, as he only played more than eight games just once in the past three seasons. Arizona took a massive cap hit to press the reset button at quarterback.

After the Cardinals released Murray, he signed a one-year deal with the Vikings. He entered training camp in a competition with former first-rounder JJ McCarthy. With Murray winning the job, expectations remain high on Arizona’s former No. 1 overall pick.

The former Cardinal is hoping to rejuvenate his career with the Vikings. The team is hoping that Murray gives them enough of a boost at quarterback to turn a 9-8 team into a playoff contender in the tough NFC North division.

He’ll be their fourth starter in as many seasons, per NFL on FOX.

Recapping Kyler Murray’s Tenure with the Cardinals

The Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Murray had elite physical tools, with a strong arm he can throw off many platforms and the ability to create with his legs.

The decision looked smart during his rookie contract. Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year and was named a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021. He led Arizona to a Wild Card berth before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

But injuries caught up to Murray. In the first season after signing a $230 million extension, he tore the ACL in his right knee. He returned from that injury in 2023, starting the final eight games. He followed that up with respectable numbers in 2024, setting expectations the Cardinals would be competitive the following season.

But then he suffered a Lisfranc injury just five games into the 2025 season, ending a frustrating year for both Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona decided to move on in the following offseason.

Cardinals Quarterback Situation Entering 2026

Arizona will enter the 2026 season in quarterback limbo. They plan to start Jacoby Brissett this season, especially after giving the veteran a pay bump. But the 33-year-old isn’t viewed as a long-term starting option either.

Behind Brissett on the depth chart are journeyman backup Gardner Minshew II and third-round rookie Carson Beck. Beck adds some intrigue, especially after a strong showing in the Hall of Fame Game.

If Arizona has the season everyone is expecting, then the team could turn to the rookie as an evaluation opportunity. If Beck actually fares well in his first NFL opportunity, it could change the direction of the Cardinals’ offseason plans at quarterback.

The Cardinals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2026. That could put them in a position to draft their next franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. That could put them in play for the likes of Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Texas’ Arch Manning in the draft.