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Latest Jaxson Dart Injury Timeline Change Shakes Up Cardinals’ Week 4 Giants Plan

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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart
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Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger warned Giants' quarterback Jaxson Dart about his reckless playstyle

The New York Giants went from bracing for a total disaster to catching a potential break in Jaxson Dart’s injury updates.

After Tuesday’s reports suggested Dart’s knee injury could be season-ending, Wednesday’s updates came as a mixed bag.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that medical evaluations and consultations are continuing, and that Dart did not tear his ACL, leaving the season-ending timeline “on the table.”

The injury is still significant, meaning Dart is expected to lose at least a few weeks, or even months, for rehab.

What Jaxson Dart’s Injury Means for the Cardinals for Week 4

That still leaves him out of the equation for the Giants Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals struggled in Week 2, and they are hoping to find a Week 3 break against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy and his Niners offense have been on a hot streak, which is expected to continue in Week 3, making the Giants the only real chance for the Cardinals to get a win. Having Dart out of the equation certainly helps with their chances of holding off the Giants in Week 4.

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is a Heavy Contributor. Specializing in college football and the NFL, her reporting work includes extensive coverage for The Sporting News, FanSided's Ole Hotty Toddy, Fly War Eagle, and Glory Colorado, Notre Dame On SI, Roundtable Sports, Pro Football and Sports Network, and more. More about Pankti Parmar

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Latest Jaxson Dart Injury Timeline Change Shakes Up Cardinals’ Week 4 Giants Plan

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