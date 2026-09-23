Latest Jaxson Dart Injury Timeline Change Shakes Up Cardinals’ Week 4 Giants Plan

The New York Giants went from bracing for a total disaster to catching a potential break in Jaxson Dart’s injury updates.

After Tuesday’s reports suggested Dart’s knee injury could be season-ending, Wednesday’s updates came as a mixed bag.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that medical evaluations and consultations are continuing, and that Dart did not tear his ACL, leaving the season-ending timeline “on the table.”

The injury is still significant, meaning Dart is expected to lose at least a few weeks, or even months, for rehab.

What Jaxson Dart’s Injury Means for the Cardinals for Week 4

That still leaves him out of the equation for the Giants Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals struggled in Week 2, and they are hoping to find a Week 3 break against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy and his Niners offense have been on a hot streak, which is expected to continue in Week 3, making the Giants the only real chance for the Cardinals to get a win. Having Dart out of the equation certainly helps with their chances of holding off the Giants in Week 4.