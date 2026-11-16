Injuries have been a central theme of the 2026 season for Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals.

From Michael Wilson missing the rest of the season, to Jeremiyah Love earning a spot on IR, it hasn’t been an easy season in this department.

The trend is continuing heading into week 11. Two new players are out long-term after suffering injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

LaFleur Announces More Crucial Injuries

The 39-year-old made several critical announcements on the injury front during Monday’s press conference.

Safety Andrew Wingard will be out for the foreseeable future with a wrist/hand injury. The same is the case for wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who is dealing with a wrist injury as well.

On another unfortunate note, OLB Jordan Burch is out for the season with an MCL injury.

All of these are critical losses. Wingard is an incumbent starter that has been a steadying hand in a defense that needs stability. This loss does open the door for third-year Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to make a case to rebuild his role within the defense. Demerson hasn’t been receiving much playing time as of late, but remains promising.

Duvernay’s absence is massive from a special teams and receiving perspective alike. Duvernay is one of the stronger return specialists in the NFL, and was one of very few receivers on the roster that wasn’t out of commission. Now, it seems as if Monti Ossenfort will have to scour practice squad rosters and the free agent market to find another receiver.

Burch is another significant loss for LaFleur and the Cardinals. While the Oregon product wasn’t in control of a starting spot, he is a former third round pick that flashes high-end ability fairly often. Expect Eku Leota to step into a more significant role in response.

How Cardinals Can Manage Uncertain Finish to Season

There’s a very low chance that LaFleur is a one-and-done head coach. This doesn’t mean he isn’t facing pressure to demonstrate a team-wide progression over the final seven games of the season.

The chief of concerns moving into the home stretch of the season is the development of QB Carson Beck. Much of the Cardinals’ future is hinging on how the quarterback progresses over these games. It will be an inherent challenge to get a firm grasp, however. This is due to the makeshift offensive line in place, as well as the revolving door at wide receiver.

The running game will be another pillar of the team to watch. Tyler Allgeier hasn’t found much ground to be productive outside of the win over the Dallas Cowboys. Finding ways to get Bam Knight the ball in the pass game will be a priority, but is easier said than done. Love’s return will be a consistent topic of conversation as the ability to return draws closer.

Ultimately, LaFleur and the Cardinals are facing an uphill battle to end the season on a high note.