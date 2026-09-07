Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Gives Vague Response on Jeremiyah Love’s Week 1 Status

The Arizona Cardinals start their first game week under head coach Mike LaFleur. LaFleur declined to comment on any injuries, including running back Jeremiyah Love, citing competitive reasons.

LaFleur stonewalled a couple questions on Love’s injury from The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie in his livestreamed presser for September 7. He first said “I feel good” when sidestepping the question of the running back’s Week 1 availability then “Not yet” when asked if he’s required to give injury updates.

The Cardinals head coach did give a statement on Love’s progression from his high ankle sprain before shutting down after further requests for an injury update.

“He was out there, moving around there today. We’ll see Wednesday and I’ll have a better idea for all those guys you’ll ask about Wednesday.”

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur on Injuries

With the regular season starting up, there is an incentive for Mike LaFleur to stay as vague as possible regarding injuries. However, he cited his reasons with the media.

“I’m going to be as transparent as I can; but at the same time, I think we know there is a team in California that’s listening to this too right now,” said LaFleur. “So we don’t, per the rules, don’t need to say anything for this week.

“And quite honestly, it’s going to be for every team. 48 hours is a huge deal in terms of some of these guys rehabbing and recovering, and all these sort of things. So we’ll have a better idea for a lot of these guys on Wednesday, and you’ll see it on the report.”

Wednesday will mark the first injury report of the 2026 season. That will give an update on how much Love participated in practices. And LaFleur is obviously incentivized to not disclose any additional information beyond those reports.

That, in itself, can be interpreted as a positive update regarding Love’s potential Week 1 status.

Jeremiyah Love “Progressing” from High Ankle Sprain

Jeremiyah Love suffered a high ankle sprain in the Cardinals’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s been “progressing” in every update that head coach Mike LaFleur has provided since.

The prognosis for such an injury is roughly four to six weeks. The Cardinals’ Week 1 game against the Chargers is right around the low end of that.

The Cardinals currently have three running backs on their 53-man roster: Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, and Bam Knight. They also have Evan Hull on the practice squad as extra depth.

Hull can be elevated to the 53-man roster on Saturday, if the team needs an extra running back. The Cardinals have until 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. MST to make that decision.

Love’s availability for the game is critical for the Cardinals to try to win LaFleur’s coaching debut. He is the most versatile back on the roster, being a factor in both the run and pass game. But he may be a game day decision.

The Cardinals should get a better idea based on how well he practices this week. He’ll likely be listed as a “limited” participant for the week, with his gameday designation coming Friday. It will be interesting to note if he’s listed as “Probable” vs. “Questionable” on that specific injury report.