Mike LaFleur Sends Clear Message to Cardinals After Stunning Chargers Upset

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the Mike LaFleur era with an impressive 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. LaFleur addressed the team in the locker room, with the team posting the video on X.

“You guys worked for this,” LaFleur told the team. “You earned this win. You guys put in the work, and I appreciate you guys so much for believing in it and believing the work works. Give it up for yourselves.”

The Cardinals pulled off the most improbable Week 1 victory. They were double-digit underdogs facing a 2025 playoff team on the road. There weren’t many who believed Arizona would win, let alone cruise to a 12-point win.

“Enjoy it, you should. You heard a lot of s—. And you blocked it all out.”

LaFleur reminded the team they are always one day away from being humbled, a phrase he also mentioned in his postgame presser. They’ll face a very tough opponent in Week 2, as the Cardinals host the defending champion Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

Game Balls Represent Cardinals Impressive Win

Mike LaFleur initially started by giving out game balls to quarterback Jacoby Brissett, safety Andrew Wingard, and receiver Simi Fehoko. It was fitting that one game ball apiece went to offense, defense, and special teams.

Brissett played the role of field general. The 33-year-old completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown pass. The Cardinals offense did not turn the ball over once in the game and had little issues moving the ball.

Wingard forced both Chargers turnovers for the game. He ended one Chargers drive in plus territory by forcing an Omarion Hampton fumble that Will Johnson recovered. He also hauled in an interception in the fourth quarter that essentially iced the game for Arizona.

Fehoko had the key play in the fourth quarter. With the Cardinals up 16-14, the veteran receiver blocked J.K. Scott’s punt to set up a first and goal from the Chargers’ 3. Brissett capitalized with a touchdown pass to Trey McBride that put Arizona up by nine. It was even more special considering it was against his former team.

But then LaFleur decided to just give the entire team a game ball for their all-around great performance.

“Everyone gets a game ball on this because you guys earned this,” said LaFleur.

But before the team could break, owner Michael Bidwill joined the team to give LaFleur a game ball. The 39-year-old coach became the first non-interim head coach to win in his Cardinals debut since 1973.

The Cardinals showed they could play four quarters of football under Mike LaFleur. The question for them moving forward is: can they repeat this type of success?