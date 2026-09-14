Mike LaFleur Gets Honest About Cardinals Red Zone Struggles vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals enjoyed a 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a mostly well-executed game, except for one area. On offense, the Cardinals went 2-for-5 at scoring touchdowns inside the Chargers’ 20.

“Red Zone, tip your cap to them,” said Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur in his postgame presser. “They had some scheme stuff. They got us, the one Jacoby (Brissett) had to dirt.”

The play in particular was a near-interception, the only time the Cardinals offense risked the ball all day. Jacoby Brissett was pressured by Khalil Mack instantly off his right. A sack would have ended the first half right there.

However, the veteran quarterback was able to get the pass off, which ultimately was dropped by Chargers safety Derwin James after colliding with a teammate. It ended up being a fortuitous outcome, as the Cardinals still kicked a field goal going into the half 13-7.

Mike LaFleur Takes Accountability for Red Zone Struggles

It was refreshing for Mike LaFleur to take accountability for some of the red zone misses. He acknowledged the frustration of settling for field goals when getting so close to scoring a touchdown.

“What you’re feeling in those moments is everytime you kick a field goal, field goals get you beat in this league typically,” said LaFleur. “Thank God our defense played the way they did. We’ll get that cleaned up and we’ll go from there.”

It was those stalled drives that allowed the Chargers to hang in longer than their play might have warranted. But the Cardinals defense found a way to make those field goals stand in the end.

Cardinals ‘Resilient’ Defense Shines in 4th Quarter

The Cardinals’ much-maligned defense made some big plays on the Chargers that added up to a victory in the end. Dante Stills‘ fourth-down sack near the end of the first half took points off the board. The defense exploited protection lapses by Los Angeles en route to three sacks.

“I thought our defense was resilient,” said Mike LaFleur. “I thought our guys did such a good job. Inside the 10, staying inside there, the turnovers, getting at the quarterback there in the second half. Just really happy for those guys.”

After the Chargers got to within two, the Cardinals forced back-to-back punts. The second was blocked by Simi Fehoko, leading to Arizona’s second touchdown of the day. That gave them the breathing room they needed, which may have come sooner with better red zone execution.

And there were some notable individual performances in the game worth noting on that side of the ball.

Safety Andrew Wingard forced two takeaways. He forced an Omarion Hampton fumble then intercepted a Justin Herbert deep ball in what was the Chargers’ last gasp on offense.

Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. asserted his presence with a vicious shoulder-to-shoulder hit on Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey. After McConkey left the game with a hip injury as a result of that collision, Los Angeles had very little answers for the Cardinals defense.

While Jacoby Brissett and Mike LaFleur rightfully get their credit, the Cardinals defense was a big reason why they won that game.