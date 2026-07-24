Cardinals GM Gets It Right In Jacoby Brissett Contract Standoff

I won’t sugarcoat this: Monti Ossenfort is almost certainly a dead man walking heading into the 2026 season.

The Arizona Cardinals’ general manager is 15-36 in his three seasons at the helm, and his team is projected to be the worst in the NFL in Year 4.

Based on a juggernaut early-season schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ossenfort gets canned before Halloween. And I’d be shocked if he is retained for a fifth year.

All that being said, he’s done a good job in contract negotiations this offseason.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, left tackle Paris Johnson and wideout Michael Wilson are all looking for extensions or adjustments, but there is good reason to delay an agreement in each scenario.

And it looks like Ossenfort may have pulled it off.

Ossenfort Doesn’t Bend For Jacoby Brissett

Brissett’s contract standoff is the most high-profile one. He wants a raise now that Kyler Murray is in Minnesota and the veteran journeyman is the projected starter.

But Brissett went 1-11 last season and is not a demonstrably more productive player than backup Gardner Minshew.

Brissett took the field on Thursday for the first day of training camp practice sans raise, as Ossenfort held firm in refusing to dole out unneeded coin.

While coach Mike LaFleur said negotiations are ongoing with Brissett, the Cardinals spoke loudly by slotting in Minshew with the first-team at the start of the drills.

The message: We may give you a few bucks, Jacoby, but nothing close to what you want.

The Cardinals are not winning many games with or without Brissett this season, so it’s the smart play. Brissett has no leverage, and Ossenfort must stand his ground even if the noise grows louder.

Michael Wilson Practices On Day 1

There’s little doubt wide receiver Michael Wilson would have liked to secure a contract extension this offseason.

The fourth-year wide receiver is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign, and 26-year-olds with that type of production usually get paid.

But there was more than meets the eye there, as Wilson put up incredible numbers down the stretch when Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured and the Cardinals became extremely pass-happy. When Trey McBride and Harrison, Jr. were both healthy, Wilson was the quieter third option.

Wilson seems like a great person and a good receiver, but he doesn’t have the same quick-twitch movements of an unquestioned star.

If Ossenfort agreed to an extension, it would have been a buy-high scenario, so he was smart to wait to see if Wilson can duplicate those results in 2026.

No Extension Yet For Paris Johnson

Left tackle Paris Johnson has started training camp on PUP with a minor knee injury, according to LaFleur.

Could it have anything to do with wanting an extension? Hard to know.

If Ossenfort does dole one out, this is the easy call. Johnson has top-10 draft pick pedigree, is durable and has a high ceiling. He also plays a premium position that needs to be locked down for whenever the Cardinals do find a franchise quarterback.

But Johnson hasn’t quite reached Pro Bowl level performance yet, and with a fifth-year option available, the Cardinals do have time to wait this out and make sure he elevates to a star.

Maybe Johnson will force the issue by holding in, and in that case, I would just extend him.

But with his job on the line, Ossenfort did a good job this offseason of not giving in to all of the contract desires.