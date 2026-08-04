Cardinals Announce New Play-by-Play Announcer Before 2026 Preseason Opener vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals have announced a new play-by-play announcer ahead of their first preseason game. J.P. Shadrick will take over as the radio voice of the Cardinals.

Shadrick spent 14 years as the sideline reporter for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also called games for Westwood One for the past four NFL seasons. He brings 20 years of play-by-play experience in the Cardinals’ radio booth.

The new radio broadcast team of J.P. Shadrick, A.Q. Shipley, and sideline reporter Dani Sureck should debut in the Cardinals’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on August 6.

J.P. Shadrick Hire Marks New Era of Cardinals Broadcast

J.P. Shadrick’s hire marks the completion of a new era for Cardinals announcing. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley called games for the team for more than a couple of decades, including Arizona’s run to Super Bowl XLIII.

However, both voices have moved on. Wolfley retired to focus more on his radio host job (Wolf & Luke) with the Cardinals’ flagship station and Pasch signed an exclusivity deal with ESPN after 24 years on the mic.

“Dave Pasch is one of the great voices in our game and I appreciate the high standard that he left behind,” Shadrick told Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. “I’m eager to work toward matching that but also take it further in my own style. I’m fired up to work with A.Q. Shipley too, his great personality combined with his in-depth knowledge of the game in all aspects makes him a top-tier analyst.”

The new broadcast team serves as a bit of an interesting subplot to the 2026 season. Like the football team, the broadcast is going under a rebuild. Perhaps it’s fitting to see how a new era of announcers calls a new era of play. For the Cardinals and their radio broadcast, it could be the start of something new and exciting.