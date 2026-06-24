Cardinals Analyst Notes NFL Ruling on Brendan Sorsby Was Entirely ‘Unsurprising’

The Arizona Cardinals‘ quarterback plans were essentially crushed following the NFL’s latest ruling on Brendan Sorsby. The former Texas Tech signal-caller was widely projected to command the highest draft capital a supplemental prospect has seen in years.

However, the immense off-the-field controversy surrounding Sorsby forced the league into a strict evaluation, leading Commissioner Roger Goodell to officially bar the quarterback from entering a 2026 supplemental draft.

The Cardinals were on top of the landing spots for Sorsby, but after the update, they’ll need to wait until 2027 to get Sorsby on their squad. If they still want him till then, that is.

Sorsby somehow smoothly avoided the utter chaos that was on the brink of erupting in the college football by mutually parting ways with the Red Raiders. It all followed him to the NFL, though, forcing him to spend a season sitting out after all.

NFL Set Precedent with Brendan Sorsby Decision

Local analysts Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM heavily discussed the fallout, highlighting that the league’s firm stance was highly expected given the circumstances.

“This is really not a surprise. Once again, this is what I thought, Rodger Godell would do… It makes so much sense once again. When you look at the evidence here for Brendan Sorsby, when you look at the admission, of course, to his credit, and the fact that he’s getting treated for this, there’s no doubt about it.”

The duo noted that while Sorsby deserves credit for seeking treatment for his gambling addiction, the NFL ultimately had to prioritize setting its own strict precedents regarding situations like these. Wolfley asserted that Goodell’s decision was a definitive, league-wide message regarding wagering policy.

“The NFL has one chance to make that first impression, correct? They have one chance to set a precedent, and this is it. This is setting that precedent in a big, big way.”

NFL Supplemental Draft Cancelled Altogether

Since the league didn’t want Sorsby to enter the 2026 supplemental draft, they cancelled the 2026 supplemental draft altogether, leaving the 2027 NFL Draft the only possible option left with Sorsby.

The league sent a letter to Sorsby — and to all 32 NFL teams — announcing the decision.

In it, the league says Sorsby was the only player to apply for the supplemental draft this year and that the quarterback did not provide enough evidence to convince the league his application should be accepted in such a short time period.

“Your Petition — filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions — does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented,” the letter reads.

That said, the Cardinals will have the entire Class of quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft to choose from, including some of the biggest names like Trinidad Chambliss, Julain Sayin, Dante Moore, Arch Manning, and more. And, of course, Sorsby.

Until then, they can either rely on Gardner Minshew II, or hope that 2026 serves as Carson Beck’s breakout year.