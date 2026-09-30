NFL GM Floats Hard to Ignore Jaguars Trade Pitch to Cardinals for Marvin Harrison Jr.

NFL front offices are ready if the Arizona Cardinals pick up the phone on Marvin Harrison Jr.

While most GMs pin his market value at a humbling Day 2 pick, NFL Blue Book’s Charles Robinson notes that one executive believes the Cardinals would be better off flipping him straight up in a 1-for-1 scheme-fit swap.

“This suggestion came from a general manager who fell into the “third, plus” draft pick category,” Robinson wrote.

“The GM offered it as a creative solution that can sometimes work when two teams have players they feel are worth more in terms of draft pick compensation, but also know they’re going to have a hard time getting another franchise to reach common ground on the value. The GM pointed to a deal this past offseason, when the Tennessee Titans traded defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets for pass rusher Jermaine Johnson in a 1-for-1 deal.”

Cardinals Floated 1-For-1 Trade Idea for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals haven’t said a peep about the noise, meaning they’re still chewing on it.

No. 4 overall picks aren’t usually tossed around lightly. Harrison was supposed to anchor this offense coming off an injury-sidetracked 2025 campaign, but a quiet 4 catches for 73 yards through the first three weeks of 2026 hasn’t exactly set the world on fire.

He had a tiny window to make some noise in Week 3, and while there was a minor bump in production, it’s the exact kind of stagnant return that opens the door for a creative exit.

The catch? The Cardinals will be clearing out a major foundational piece of the receiver room. But the league office gossip mill had a ready-made fix for that: swap him for another young wideout who fits the system better. And look no further than down south in Jacksonville.

Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. Floated as Someone to Look Out for

“One in particular resonated with the general manager: Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr., who had a blistering rookie season in 2024 but has since fallen outside the core offensive scheme since the arrival of head coach Liam Coen in 2025,” Robinson writes. “Through three games this season, Thomas Jr. has seven catches for 88 yards on 13 targets. Like Harrison Jr. this season, Thomas Jr. also appears to be no better than the fourth option in the Jacksonville offense.”

It even solves the messy fifth-year option math. As members of the 2024 first-round class, both guys have options due by May—projected at $18.95 million for Harrison and $17.2 million for Thomas, according to Over the Cap.

“That means acquiring either player in trade for draft picks would be essentially renting them for the remainder of 2026 and the 2027 season. In theory, it’s more palatable to exchange a rental player for a rental player than to buy a rental player for draft picks.”

Whether Monti Ossenfort actually makes that call comes down to how much longer Arizona wants to play the waiting game. But if the phone lines ever light up, a change of scenery might be the exact jolt both former first-rounders need to finally jump-start their careers.