Cardinals’ NFL Schedule Release Reveals Harsh Reality

The NFL has officially released its schedule for the 2026 season. As part of the release, NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted graphics for the scheduled games for Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football. One team that didn’t get any such game was the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals weren’t the only team denied a prime-time game. NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans were also left out of that marquee slot.

By contrast, the Cardinals’ division rivals will be prominently featured in such games. The Los Angeles Rams will play in seven such games, followed by the Seattle Seahawks for six, then the San Francisco 49ers for five. The Seahawks will open the season in a rematch of Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots while the 49ers will play football in three separate countries (U.S.A., Australia, and Mexico).

Of the 17 games on Arizona’s schedule, 16 of them are either in the 1:00 pm, 4:05 pm, or 4:25 pm ET slot. Their Week 18 game against the 49ers is listed as TBD.

NFL’s 2026 Schedule Reveals Harsh Reality About the Cardinals

The fact that the Cardinals were not scheduled for any of the NFL’s marquee games reflects on where they are as a franchise. The combination of a lack of star power, especially at the quarterback position, and the team’s lack of success in the past decade makes them a ratings nightmare.

That same reality is also what made the team the least attractive destination in the head coach hiring cycle. Arizona was the last team to fill its head coaching vacancy, hiring former Jets and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur already faces challenges to get the Cardinals back into relevancy. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and Arizona has arguably the worst situation in the league.

Kyle Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick, is long gone and has signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Murray in 2025, has been all but named the starter. However, the veteran journeyman is in a contract dispute with the team over his new role.

Arizona added journeyman Gardner Minshew II in free agency and drafted Carson Beck in the third round. While Brissett might be the starter entering the season, Minshew or Beck could start games in 2026, depending on how the season unfolds.

With all the issues that the Cardinals face, they simply weren’t a marketable enough team to consider for the most prestigious games of the season.

Cardinals Face Difficult Schedule in 2026

The Cardinals face one of the NFL’s most difficult schedules in 2026. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted a graphic on X showing Arizona has the third-toughest strength of schedule based on 2025 records.

NFL.com Senior Editor Dan Parr listed the Cardinals as the most difficult schedule in 2026.

Parr writes, “They will play seven games against teams that logged at least one playoff win last season, and six of those contests come against NFC West opponents. The 49ers, Rams and Seahawks haven’t done anything this offseason to project a major step back in 2026. The division is not built to give rebuilding teams a soft landing right now.”

They face the Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers twice, with one home and away game against each NFC West opponent. Each team won at least 12 games, including two each against the Cardinals, and advanced to at least the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

They’ll also play the NFC North, which sent two more teams to the playoffs in the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Of the seven NFC teams to qualify for the 2025 playoffs, five will be on Arizona’s schedule in 2026. They also take on two more playoff teams in the AFC, facing the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

For their other games, they’ll take on the last-place teams in the NFC East, AFC East, and NFC South. That would be the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints.

While the Cardinals will play three last-place teams, their difficult schedule will be an early test for their new head coach. The question will be if LaFleur can build something in this 2026 season, or if it will be more of the same for a franchise that has accomplished nothing in the past 10 seasons.