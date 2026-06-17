Cardinals QB Battle: Could Brendan Sorsby Replace Rookie Carson Beck?

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the more precarious quarterback situations in the NFL, with a battle for the starting job that includes veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, as well as third-round pick Carson Beck.

It’s that quarterback battle that makes the Cardinals an interesting team for Brendan Sorsby. Now looking to enter the NFL’s Supplemental Draft, Sorsby had initially planned to play at Texas Tech on a large NIL deal this year. That is, until he admitted to being a gambling addict. That included gambling on his own team when he was a backup on a pre-Curt Cignetti Indiana team. A legal saga would follow, which ended with his decision to avoid a likely suspension or ban by going pro.

For ESPN insider Benjamin Solak, the Cardinals are the first team that comes to mind for Sorsby. In particular, because he thinks Sorsby is clearly better than Beck.

“The Cardinals are the most obvious choice, as they don’t have an exciting starting option on their roster,” Solak wrote. “Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II are known backup types, while third-round rookie Carson Beck doesn’t project as a high-end starter. Sorsby would easily clear Beck as the potential franchise passer.”

A season ago in college, Carson Beck led Miami to play for a national championship. In the process, he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He’d also rush for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns. Meanwhile, playing for Cincinnati, Sorsby completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and 9 touchdowns. It’s also worth noting that he played four fewer games than Beck.

The reality is that Sorsby is not a premier prospect. Had he been a premier prospect, he would have entered the 2026 NFL Draft instead of transferring. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have been selected, but it’s doubtful he would have been a Day 1 pick.

Now, teams are forced to reckon with the controversy that surrounds Sorsby as well. He has admitted to gambling on his team, and not everyone wants that type of player, whether he’s recovered or not.

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Carson Beck is Focused on Improving, Not QB Battle

The quarterback battle has become a focus on the outside looking in at the Arizona Cardinals. It would be pretty easy for a rookie like Carson Beck to get sucked into that. For now, though, his focus is on improving as an individual.

“I think it’s easy to look down the road. It’s easy to want certain things without putting the work in behind the scenes and focusing on the little things that you have to do right to be able to actually get into that position. But you can miss out on the opportunity. So, having that mindset is important,” Beck said to Cardinals Corner.

“The biggest thing for me is, how can I be the best Carson Beck that I can be? The best version of Carson Beck that when an opportunity or my name is called on that I’m ready for that and that I can ultimately have success and put my best foot forward. Ultimately, at the end of the day, the goal is to win. That’s what football is about. … Whatever I have to do to … help our team do that and whatever role that might be is what I’m here to do.”

Beck can’t control if the Cardinals go out and try to land Sorsby. What he can do, however, is keep that same attitude and be the best version of himself possible, regardless of who is in the quarterback room.

How Does the NFL Supplemental Draft Work?

The NFL Supplemental Draft is not often used. In fact, there hasn’t even been one since 2023. Meanwhile, nobody has been selected since 2019. Still, it serves its purpose.

Effectively, it’s in place so that players who missed the NFL Draft but have since found they won’t be eligible in college for one reason or another can make the transition to the pros. If the league approves Sorsby’s application, it will be held later this summer.

The order of the Supplemental Draft is determined by a weighted lottery, similar to the NBA Draft Lottery. Using the order, teams can place bids, like a silent auction, on a player. If the Cardinals think Brendan Sorsby is worth a third-round pick, they will bid that. If that becomes the high bid, he’d become a Cardinals pick. In that situation, Arizona would forfeit its third-round pick next year in exchange for Sorsby.

Sorsby won’t necessarily be drafted, though. Instead, he could also become an undrafted free agent who is free to sign anywhere.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Sorsby does have value in the Supplemental Draft. So, you can expect him to get picked. In fact, many expect him to have a second-round value.