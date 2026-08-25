Ex-Rams LT Names Unthinkable NFC West Landing Spot for Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield trade rumors aren’t stopping anytime soon — not unless Jason Licht puts pen to paper on his contract extension — and this time, they’ve landed in Arizona.

In a totally unimaginable landing spot for Mayfield, former Rams left tackle and TNF analyst Andrew Whitworth thinks, however bizarre, Mayfield to the Cardinals might have a shot at working out.

The noise started because Mayfield and Tampa Bay hit a wall in contract talks ahead of camp. Mayfield reportedly turned down a two-year offer, looking closer to $50 million annually, and set a hard deadline to freeze talks until after the 2026 season.

With Mayfield on the last year of his deal and set to hit free agency in 2027, Whitworth saw an opening to pitch a trade to QB-needy teams with cap room, in other words, the Cardinals.

Former Rams LT Pitches Baker Mayfield to AZ Cardinals

“If Baker sticks to his guns, we’re not negotiating. And he comes out, and he plays well. Here’s my predictor right now. Who is in a position to go make a run and do something crazy, like trade for a franchise quarterback like Baker Mayfield on the tag, because I’m sure Tampa would tag him? The Arizona Cardinals,” Whitworth said on his podcast with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But the Cardinals aren’t a random name the Super Bowl LVI champion threw into the mix because they’re a quarterback-needy team and they can afford him.

Mike LaFleur’s offensive system in Arizona shares direct DNA with Sean McVay’s Rams offense. Mayfield resurrected his career during his quick 2022 stint in LA, that’s putting it mildly.

Mayfield played his best football back in 2022 under McVay. The system between McVay and the LaFleurs runs deep in the Shanahan coaching tree. So on paper, the fit makes total sense.

“Who was Baker with one time? The Rams and LaFleur. And they loved him when he was there. That’s the kind of guy LaFleur would love to have because I know Sean McVay. Baker’s one of his absolute favorites he’s ever gotten a chance to coach. So I know there’s some influence there. Arizona’s in that kind of position. Would they make a wild move?”

After moving on from Kyler Murray, the Cardinals brought in Jacoby Brissett on a short-term deal to bridge the gap while building the roster. But a short-term deal means the Cardinals might be looking for a long-term answer soon.

They have also invested in Carson Beck to be their future QB, but he’s a work in progress so far, and Brissett is the clear starter.

Arizona has also locked up key pieces with Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and rookie Jeremiyah Love. Injecting a proven, elite QB into LaFleur’s system instantly turns them into a dangerous NFC West spoiler overnight.

Bucs Need to Take Action to Stop the Rumors

As wild as it sounds, Whitworth’s proposal says more about Tampa Bay leaving the door cracked on Mayfield’s future than the QB need at Arizona.

The Cardinals are placing their bets on Beck and might wait around for him to develop.

The Bucs are inviting chaos—and aggressive teams like the Cardinals, equipped with offensive schemes Mayfield thrives in, will be first in line if the relationship fractures.