Cardinals Recieve Realistic Possibility About Jeremiyah Love Playing in Week 1

The Cardinals didn’t spend a top pick on Jeremiyah Love just to watch him sit on the training table, but here we are in the first week of September with a sprained ankle.

All eyes have been glued to the rookie since he rolled into the desert, but his rehab is turning his debut into a waiting game.

The injury updates coming out of Tempe show Love trending in the right direction, but not fast enough to shoulder the backfield load against the Chargers in less than a week.

Still, that might be for the best for the Cardinals right now.

On SI’s Donnie Durin believes even if Love somehow manages to clear for Week 1, Tyler Allgeier will do most of the heavy lifting.

“However, it’s a long season — and Arizona will want to be diligent with their first-round pick,” Durin writes. “My unofficial prediction is Love will play, but Tyler Allgeier mostly handles duties as the Cardinals ease Love back into the mix.”

Mike LaFleur Feels Good About Jeremiyah Love’s Chances

Even head coach Mike LaFleur gave out a positive update in his presser previewing the Chargers.

“I feel good (about his chances),” LaFleur said via ESPN Cardinals insider Josh Weinfuss.

Based on the videos circulating online, Love was already spotted participating in individual drills and off the braces. Weinfuss confirmed the update, saying Love was “moving around” well, per LaFleur.

“LaFleur noted that Love was ‘moving around’ during the team’s walk-through Monday and overall is ‘progressing.’ The Cardinals will issue their first injury report Wednesday,” Weinfuss wrote.

Since the reports have Love working through a high ankle sprain and trending toward a potential game-time decision, he’ll be sitting on the weekly active injury list, leaving the door cracked just wide enough for a game-day surprise.

Even if he gets cleared, the Cardinals aren’t about to rush their crown jewel straight into a Week 1 chaotic backfield.

September is a marathon, and saving their explosive engine from an early setback takes priority over a single game-day gamble.

Jeremiyah Love Return Still Up in the Air

Mike LaFleur has been spinning it positive ever since Love got tangled up against the Raiders back in August. Yet, it’s not a confirmation.

Just last week, NFL insider Mike Garafolo said Love was 50/50.

“Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals running back, is progressing in his return from a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Mike LaFleur, trending towards a Week 1 return? Maybe,” Garafolo said on Good Morning Football.

“I talked to a source yesterday who said, ‘I’ll put it about 50/50’. Nobody really knows right now. They need to see how he progresses over the next week, plus. We’ll continue to monitor that one for the highly drafted running back.”

Whether the rookie beats the clock or the team exercises caution, only time will tell. Until then, Arizona’s early-season plan remains flexible.

Regular season is a long haul, and how they manage these next few practices will dictate whether Love gets the nod or if the backfield burden shifts smoothly to Allgeier while the medical staff buys another week.