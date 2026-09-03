Cardinals Sign 27-Year-Old Cornerback With Previous Ties to Coaching Staff

The Arizona Cardinals have filled out their practice squad ahead of Week 1. The latest signing is former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports.

Jamison has previous ties with the Cardinals coaching staff. In college, he played under defensive line coach Pete Kwiatkowski. Kwiatkowski was his defensive coordinator at the University of Texas. He also played under senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin, his defensive coordinator with the Steelers.

The 27-year-old has been in the league since 2023, since signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. He carries 18 games of experience, including one start, in his time with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Cardinals Fill Final Practice Squad Spot with D’Shawn Jamison Signing

That is the Cardinals’ 17th and final practice squad signing. They’re carrying an extra player due to the roster exemption granted to offensive lineman Valentin Senn. Senn is in the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

The team is currently carrying three cornerbacks on their practice squad. Jamison joins Starling Thomas V and Kalen King on the unit. Between the 53-man roster and the practice squad, eight cornerbacks will be practicing this week.

Here’s the full practice squad following the D’Shawn Jamison signing.

The Cardinals previously announced the signings of Harrison-Hunte and Lee on September 1.

Cardinals Cornerback Situation Heading Into Regular Season

The Cardinals are dealing with injuries at the position. Will Johnson and Garrett Williams would likely be on the injury report if there were one for this week. But that’s still a week away.

Williams is the player to watch of the two, as his availability for Week 1 is up in the air. That decision could come within 48 hours of kickoff.

If the Cardinals are without him, they’ll elevate a cornerback ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That could be either Thomas or D’Shawn Jamison.

Their cornerback depth will get tested by the Chargers offense. They start Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Tre Harris at the receiver position. Additionally, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is aware of the type of offense that Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is capable of calling.