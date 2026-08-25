Cardinals Sign Former Buccaneers Punter Amid Blake Gillikin Injury

The Arizona Cardinals have signed two players, including a punter. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports that the Cardinals have added punter Jack Browning and safety Josh Minkins.

This comes after Blake Gillikin was unable to play in the team’s preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Gillikin hurt his groin during pregame warmups, causing place kicker Chad Ryland to handle punting duties on an emergency basis.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said they’ll rest Gillikin this week. He said they’re “not worried about anything long-term” concerning their punter’s groin injury.

Arizona will head to Green Bay to conduct joint practices with the Packers. With the need to add a punter, the team picked up Browning. He’ll cover the practices and the Cardinals’ final preseason game.

Cardinals Sign Punter Jack Browning

Jack Browning entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Browning played his college ball at Grossmont, then San Diego State.

The 25-year-old began his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2024 before getting released during training camp. Browning finished that preseason out with the Baltimore Ravens before failing to make their 53-man roster.

Afterward, he spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ practice squad. After two months, he was added to the active roster. He recorded 10 punts with Tampa Bay for 425 yards and a touchback.

Browning was waived by the Buccaneers the following offseason. He did not play in the NFL in 2025. He was picked up by the United Football League’s Orlando Storm.

The Cardinals will likely keep Browning around until Blake Gillikin is fully recovered. Given they are a little less than three weeks away from their Week 1 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, that’s plenty of time for the Cardinals punter to heal up.