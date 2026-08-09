Cardinals Add Tight End, Linebacker to Training Camp Roster After Tryout

The Arizona Cardinals had two open roster spots after placing two veterans on season-ending injured reserve. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports the team has signed two more players, tight end Shawn Bowman and linebacker Eugene Asante.

Weinfuss adds that both players will wear No. 48 for training camp and preseason. The Cardinals will host their annual Red/White practice on Sunday, August 9.

Zachary Gershman of azcardinals.com reports that the Cardinals invited six players for tryouts on August 8, including both Bowman and Asante. The team brought in three tight ends and three linebackers to work out with the team.

Neither Bowman nor Asante has suited up in an NFL regular season game in their respective careers. Both players were in the United Football League in the spring. The move should add more depth and competition to their roster for the next couple of weeks.

Cardinals Sign TE Shane Bowman and LB Eugene Asante

Shane Bowman instantly replaces fifth-year veteran Kenny Yeboah in the tight end room. Yeboah suffered a hamstring injury in the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame game loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The 26-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2024. He spent the entire 2025 offseason and training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting cut that August.

Bowman was a solid blocking tight end for Orlando Storm, per James Larsen, coached by former Cardinals tight end Anthony Becht. Becht played for the Cardinals in the 2009 season in a similar role.

Eugene Asante spent the 2025 season bouncing around three different teams. After opening camp with the Miami Dolphins, he was waived on final cutdowns. He spent time on the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons practice squads during the season.

Asante played for the Houston Gamblers. He recorded 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.