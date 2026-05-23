Cardinals ‘Significantly’ Apart in Contract Talks with Starting QB: Report

The Arizona Cardinals enter a very important first year under new head coach Mike LaFleur. However, that first year could be undermined before it begins, as quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in a contract dispute with the team and has not reported to voluntary offseason workouts.

That holdout doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports that the Cardinals and Brissett remain “significantly” far apart in talks.

The veteran quarterback is seeking a deal more commensurate with his role. Brissett is set to earn a $4.88 million salary and is on the cap for $9.19 million according to overthecap.com. Only $1.5 million of that salary is guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Jacoby Brissett Skips Cardinals’ Voluntary Workouts Amid Contract Dispute

It’s unclear how long Brissett’s holdout will continue. The Cardinals are currently in the voluntary phase of offseason workouts, so the veteran quarterback isn’t obligated to attend. Assuming that will be the case throughout all of OTAs, he’ll likely forfeit a $50K workout bonus.

The real question will be if it extends into June’s mandatory minicamps. That will be when the team will be able to fine their players for failure to show up.

Weinfuss reports that the Cardinals have informed Brissett he’ll be the starter entering the 2026 season. That comes after they parted ways with Kyler Murray, their starter for the previous seven seasons. The team signed Gardner Minshew II in free agency and drafted Carson Beck in the third round.

In Brissett’s absence, the reps have gone to Minshew and Beck during OTAs. Minshew is guaranteed $5.14 million to be the backup, and he would be the presumptive starter if the holdout extends into training camp, the preseason, or even the regular season.

It’s obvious to the Cardinals that Brissett will not show up without a reworked deal. The 11th-year quarterback took over for Murray in Week 6. In 12 starts, Brissett completed 64.9% of his passes with 23 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. It was enough that the club decided to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick, which meant taking a massive cap hit of $47.5 million this season and $7.2 million in 2027 as a post-June 1 cut.

Despite his efforts, the team limped to a 1-11 finish to the 2025 season. That led to a coaching shakeup, with LaFleur tasked to right the ship.

Why the Cardinals Need to Get a Deal Done with Jacoby Brissett

There is a lot on the line for the club to solve a contract dispute with their starting quarterback. The Cardinals are installing a new offense, with Nathaniel Hackett serving as the coordinator and LaFleur as the playcaller.

In addition to the quarterback situation, the Cardinals have to decide on the futures of receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., who both enter a critical year in their tenure with the team.

Wilson recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 and is in the last year of his rookie deal before hitting free agency. Harrison is in a “make or break” season after two seasons of underwhelming production. The Cardinals have a big decision to make on the former first-rounder, as his fifth-year option decision will come next spring.

With two receivers entering critical years that could shape their careers, it’s important for the Cardinals to solve the issue of who’s throwing them the ball. And the failure to do so could result in the season never getting off the ground and more upheaval for the franchise.