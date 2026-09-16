Cardinals 6th-Year Receiver Receives Week 1 Special Teams Honor

It didn’t take long for Arizona Cardinals receiver Simi Fehoko to make his presence known in 2026. After making the roster, the sixth-year veteran came up with a huge play on special teams that helped seal Arizona’s 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fehoko blocked a J.K. Scott punt in the fourth quarter, setting up the offense with a first and goal at the Chargers’ 3-yard line. Jacoby Brissett and Trey McBride converted on a three-yard scoring pass, giving them a two-score lead.

For his efforts, the NFL awarded Fehoko the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 1. It was the first such honor in his career.

Cardinals WR Simi Fehoko Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week After Blocked Punt

Simi Fehoko entered the 2026 season on the roster bubble. However, he played his way onto the roster with another stellar camp and preseason. To the point where Arizona chose to carry seven receivers on their 53-man roster.

The Cardinals and Chargers were locked in a defensive slugfest going into the fourth quarter. Arizona had punted on their last two possessions and nursed a two-point lead. But a three-and-out early in the fourth quarter put Fehoko in a position to make a play.

Rushing up the middle, he found a hole and got his right hand on J.K. Scott’s punt. The ball deflected up in the air and was recovered by the Chargers’ Alec Ingold. The offense converted on the prime scoring chance just two plays later.

That sequence in the fourth quarter illustrated the complementary football the Cardinals haven’t shown of late. All three phases of the game contributed to the moment that cemented their win. Fehoko would receive recognition for his contributions with a game ball and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

For the Cardinals to make more noise in the 2026 season and exceed expectations, they’ll need contributions up and down their roster. Their Week 1 win over the Chargers was an example of just that.