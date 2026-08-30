Cardinals Announce Week 1 Status for Tip Reiman Amid 53-Man Roster Cuts

The Arizona Cardinals finalized their cuts to their 53-man roster. Among them was tight end Tip Reiman being placed on the reserve Physically Unable to Perform list, per Darren Urban of arizonacardinals.com.

Reiman, a third-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been out recovering from ankle surgery. He suffered the injury in Week 5 of last season and has been out since.

The 24-year-old brings a physical edge to the run game as a point-of-attack blocker. His presence on the field enabled the Cardinals to utilize multiple tight ends to create favorable matchups in the passing game as well.

The Rams ran a lot of two- and three-tight-end groupings under Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur last season. LaFleur should bring a similar offense to Arizona.

Cardinals TE Tip Reiman Begins 2026 Season on PUP

With Tip Reiman beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, he’ll sit out at least the first four games of the 2026 season. That places his return to Week 5 against the Detroit Lions at the earliest.

When Reiman returns to practice, the Cardinals will have a 21-day window to activate him. If the team does not activate him, he will remain on PUP for the rest of the season. The earliest he could theoretically return to practice is Week 2.

Without Reiman, the Cardinals will likely rely more on three-receiver personnel groupings early. That could mean a lot of runway for Kendrick Bourne until Arizona gets healthier at tight end.

When the 24-year-old returns to the lineup, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett may run more multiple-tight-end groupings. With Trey McBride as the best receiver and player at his position, there will be a lot more of the playbook opened when the Cardinals get to full strength.

Cardinals TE Room Entering Week 1

The Cardinals will carry three tight ends on their initial 53-man roster: Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Hunter Long.

The team added Long in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Long had played two seasons under head coach Mike LaFleur in Los Angeles before his stint in Jacksonville.

The trade likely indicated what Tip Reiman’s Week 1 status was going to be. The external addition at the tight end position was a giveaway that Reiman would open the season on PUP.

The roster the Cardinals carry into their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers will likely change over the next two weeks. The team will be able to add players to their 16-man practice squad the following day, after players clear waivers.

Among the 53-man roster cuts the Cardinals made at tight end were Baylor Cupp, Teagan Quitoriano, and Rivaldo Fairweather.